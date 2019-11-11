This thread is a list of Ethernet adapters that are known to work properly without regular reboots or problems with the Xiaomi MiBox S 4K. Please don't clutter it with discussion unless you have something important to add.

Working USB Ethernet Adapter: Anker 3 USB / Ethernet hub, gigabit Ethernet, model AH212 (Amazon.com link)

MiBox version (from settings -> about) : Mibox4

MiBox Android version: 8.1

Android security patch level: May 5, 2019

Build: OPM1.171019.011.699

Performance: Netflix app on the Mi Box reports 102Mbps, on my 100Mbps fiber internet connection.

Incompatible USB Ethernet Adapter: UGreen 20265, USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Wired Gigabit Lan Adapter with 3 ports USB Hub

Problems: After playing an episode of a show Netflix freezes about 25% of the time. It reports it cannot connect to Netflix. When I go into the network check screen it can't find any Netflix server. Oddly enough Disney Plus still works perfectly. When I unplug the USB Ethernet adapter Netflix starts working again, or it starts working if I restart the Mi Box.

If anyone adds USB ethernet adapters it might be useful to reuse this same format.

Important Note

If Ethernet on your Mi Box appears to stop working make sure that USB Debugging is turned off. To access USB debugging you may have to enable developer options, which is done the standard way for all Android devices - Google it.