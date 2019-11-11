Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K - compatible / incompatible USB Ethernet adapters (reference thread)
timmmay

18482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#260122 11-Nov-2019 20:02
Send private message

This thread is a list of Ethernet adapters that are known to work properly without regular reboots or problems with the Xiaomi MiBox S 4K. Please don't clutter it with discussion unless you have something important to add.

 

 

 

Working USB Ethernet Adapter: Anker 3 USB / Ethernet hub, gigabit Ethernet, model AH212 (Amazon.com link)

 

MiBox version (from settings -> about) : Mibox4

 

MiBox Android version: 8.1

 

Android security patch level: May 5, 2019

 

Build: OPM1.171019.011.699

 

Performance: Netflix app on the Mi Box reports 102Mbps, on my 100Mbps fiber internet connection.

 

 

 

Incompatible USB Ethernet Adapter: UGreen 20265, USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Wired Gigabit Lan Adapter with 3 ports USB Hub

 

Problems: After playing an episode of a show Netflix freezes about 25% of the time. It reports it cannot connect to Netflix. When I go into the network check screen it can't find any Netflix server. Oddly enough Disney Plus still works perfectly. When I unplug the USB Ethernet adapter Netflix starts working again, or it starts working if I restart the Mi Box.

 

 

 

If anyone adds USB ethernet adapters it might be useful to reuse this same format.

 

 

 

Important Note

 

If Ethernet on your Mi Box appears to stop working make sure that USB Debugging is turned off. To access USB debugging you may have to enable developer options, which is done the standard way for all Android devices - Google it.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2351929 11-Nov-2019 22:25
Send private message

I bought the USB2 version of these Ugreen adapters.


I have a Mi Box 4 aka S.

Worked running Android 8.1 and now running Android 9 beta.

Amazon Prime went from blurry over WiFi to clear with this adapter.
I have EoP so take my speed test result with a grain of salt, used Fiber Test app, recorded 54Mbps down and 20 something up, on 100/20 connection. Overall I’m happy with the result, no complaints.

TechnoGuy001
722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2405531 23-Jan-2020 21:31
Send private message

The UGREEN USB 3.0 ethernet adapters work too. (SKU: 20256)

 

I have a Mi Box S 4K (not the 4) the international version they sell in the US.

 

I've not done any speed tests as internet here isn't great, but I can stream local 4K Plex content just fine now, which wasn't possible on WiFi. 

danepak
966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657124 15-Feb-2021 20:54
Send private message

I’ve got the Mi Box S and I’ve connected it to Ethernet with an Apple USB Ethernet adapter.
Works fine.
Still, if I just leave box on standby for a long period, I often have to reboot the device to ensure it connects via Ethernet.
Otherwise it for some reason just switched to WIFI and won’t connect via Ethernet.



Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2657144 15-Feb-2021 21:46
Send private message

danepak: I’ve got the Mi Box S and I’ve connected it to Ethernet with an Apple USB Ethernet adapter.
Works fine.
Still, if I just leave box on standby for a long period, I often have to reboot the device to ensure it connects via Ethernet.
Otherwise it for some reason just switched to WIFI and won’t connect via Ethernet.


Have you tried turning off WiFi on the Mi Box?
My Mi Box’s WiFi is always turned off and I’ve never had the problem of it not connecting to the Ethernet.

danepak
966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657150 15-Feb-2021 21:55
Send private message

Kiwifruta:
danepak: I’ve got the Mi Box S and I’ve connected it to Ethernet with an Apple USB Ethernet adapter.
Works fine.
Still, if I just leave box on standby for a long period, I often have to reboot the device to ensure it connects via Ethernet.
Otherwise it for some reason just switched to WIFI and won’t connect via Ethernet.


Have you tried turning off WiFi on the Mi Box?
My Mi Box’s WiFi is always turned off and I’ve never had the problem of it not connecting to the Ethernet.

 

 

 

Will give it a go and report back.

timmmay

18482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2657161 15-Feb-2021 22:10
Send private message

I created this thread to serve as a reference. I'd prefer it be used for that rather than discussion about individual issues. Suggest you start another thread and tag anyone you want to see it 🙂👍

danepak
966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2657187 15-Feb-2021 22:34
Send private message

timmmay: I created this thread to serve as a reference. I'd prefer it be used for that rather than discussion about individual issues. Suggest you start another thread and tag anyone you want to see it 🙂👍


Sorry, I wanted to state that the Apple USB to Ethernet adapter is compatible.

(And yes, then I also wanted to ask a question reg the small Ethernet/WiFi issue).



danepak
966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2732321 21-Jun-2021 21:21
Send private message

Sorry, when you talk about compatible Ethernet adapters, do you mean any adapter that will work or adapters, which won’t force you to reboot the device every couple of days?

timmmay

18482 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2732337 21-Jun-2021 21:46
Send private message

Properly working. This is not meant as a discussion thread, more as a list of useful reference posts.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 