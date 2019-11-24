So I'm doing a redesign of my outdoor area which may include an expanded deck and pool.

I'd love to install some music out there. I'm looking at the following options. Keen to get some thoughts on my options.

Idea 1 - Bluetooth portable speaker

Issue: Just the inconvenience or convenience of having to have it charged when you need it to be and it staying charged during the day, also it's either really loud or you have quiet areas away from it.

Idea 2 - Outdoor speakers under my eves

Issue: I'm not sure if these are waterproof? Also, how can I feed music into them?

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/in-ceiling-2-way-8-speaker-with-swivel-tweeter/p/CS2455

Idea 3 - Outdoor speakers

Issue: They look bulky and are white, my house is a grey colour. Also how can I feed music into them?

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/8-indoor-outdoor-speakers/p/CS2478 )

Idea 4

Is there some other option I've not thought of?