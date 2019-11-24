Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Outdoor Speakers What are my options
kiwis

800 posts

Ultimate Geek


#261379 24-Nov-2019 13:19
So I'm doing a redesign of my outdoor area which may include an expanded deck and pool. 

 

I'd love to install some music out there. I'm looking at the following options. Keen to get some thoughts on my options.

 

Idea 1 - Bluetooth portable speaker 

 

Issue: Just the inconvenience or convenience of having to have it charged when you need it to be and it staying charged during the day, also it's either really loud or you have quiet areas away from it.

 

Idea 2 -  Outdoor speakers under my eves

 

Issue: I'm not sure if these are waterproof? Also, how can I feed music into them?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/in-ceiling-2-way-8-speaker-with-swivel-tweeter/p/CS2455 

 

Idea 3 - Outdoor speakers

 

Issue: They look bulky and are white, my house is a grey colour. Also how can I feed music into them?

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/8-indoor-outdoor-speakers/p/CS2478 )

 

Idea 4

 

Is there some other option I've not thought of?

Dunnersfella
4031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2360068 24-Nov-2019 13:33
It will depend on a host of things...

 

 

 

1: Are you simply trying to play music to an area under a porch?

 

2: Are you trying to get sound all the way around the garden?

 

3: Do you have an amplifier in the house? If so, that's how you connect 'Idea 3 and Idea 4'... via speaker wire.

 

If you can't run speaker wire easily - I'm guessing you'll be stuck with 'Idea 1'.

richms
25190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2360070 24-Nov-2019 13:37
There are in ground ones too, that have a green mushroom like thing that comes up out of the ground. The more speakers you have the less overall volume you need to have a good level everywhere. If you put speakers on the house pointing out, and crank it loud the neighbours will hate you more than if you have 6-8 of them around the patio/pool running quieter.

 

You will need an amplifier to drive any passive speakers, loads of options including ones with bluetooth all over aliexpress etc. If powering multiple speakers then you really want a seperate bluetooth reciever and then split that to multiple amplifiers.




smcc
185 posts

Master Geek


  #2360071 24-Nov-2019 13:40
https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/?q=speakers%20outdoor& has some options.



jonathan18
6116 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2360073 24-Nov-2019 13:42
We have speakers similar to your middle option; installed them in the eves of the veranda outside our home theatre/sleep out when we built it. Permanent speakers like that need an amp to drive them - it's just a single speaker cable for each one back to an amp (the third option's the same). In our case, we are using the 'zone 2' of the home theatre receiver, so anything connected to the receiver can play via those speakers (including a Chromecast audio hooked in).

 

There will be dedicated amps you could use for this job, with built-in bluetooth and potentially Chromecast, Airplay etc, so you could connect your phone or tablet wirelessly to provide the audio source. But another option could be wireless speakers, perhaps?

 

I'd suggest having a read of some online guides to outside audio so you know what options are out there, and their relative pros and cons; a quick search found ones like:

 

https://www.crutchfield.com/S-4AFyC0Au0Jf/learn/outdoor-speakers-system-planning-guide.html

 

 

kiwis

800 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2360108 24-Nov-2019 15:12
If I went for outdoor speakers 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/kef-4-5-weatherproof-outdoor-speaker-2-way/30360342

 

How can I set it up so I could play music from iphone ? what would I need

richms
25190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2360112 24-Nov-2019 15:36
Look at one of the Nobsound bluetooth amps on aliexpress. Check it comes with a 24 volt power adapter, or add one of your choosing sourced locally (even a 19v laptop brick is a decent improvment over only giving them 12v)

 

If that's not powerful enough (doubtful, but possible) then look at the higher power options but remember that power doubling is a minor change in loudness.




davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2360134 24-Nov-2019 16:30
I bought some cheap jaycars ones. Not in ceiling just wall mounted. I have them under my eaves.

I run them off a separate 2 channel amp fed from my main stereo. The main stereo has a chromecast audio and a raspberry pi with shairplay.

I just turn on the outside amp when I was (using a WiFi plug if I’m feeling lazy) and adjust volume as needed.


It’s not multi zone as all speakers in my house play the same thing.




t0ny
344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2360199 24-Nov-2019 20:58
My outdoors has some covered areas so I ended up with a pair of bt 3 q acoustics.

Cody64
28 posts

Geek


  #2360209 24-Nov-2019 21:32
Check out www.Surplustronics.co.nz they have a good range of speakers. I used some of their water resistant ones in our ensuite and they work great. They could be mounted under the eaves and you don't need to worry about the weather. You could even look to paint them to match the house.

karni
50 posts

Geek


  #2360273 25-Nov-2019 07:43
kiwis:

 

If I went for outdoor speakers 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/kef-4-5-weatherproof-outdoor-speaker-2-way/30360342

 

How can I set it up so I could play music from iphone ? what would I need

 

 

 

 

I got some Bose ones around 5 years ago now, mounted them under the (chest high) rail on my deck pointing inwards and driven like a lot of people here from Zone 2 off my amp.

 

 

 

To play music off your iPhone, assuming you have a PC or something feeding your Amp put Spotify on it and then control it from your phone. Otherwise get something you can cast to, plug that into your Amp and you're set.

billgates
4399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2360299 25-Nov-2019 08:31
These are really good.

 

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B005C31J8C/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=A2QGVVI9PYOV9V&psc=1




openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2792723 10-Oct-2021 15:09
I'm also looking at installing some outdoor speakers.

 

What is the opinion on traditional mounted speakers vs in ceiling/wall speakers mounted into the Soffit?

 

We're shortly going to have an opportunity to feed some speaker cable thru the space which can keep things nice and tidy.




richms
25190 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2792725 10-Oct-2021 15:31
Most in ceiling cheap speakers are open on the back, and clearly not intending there to be different pressures between the 2 sides, like you would have in an eave when it is windy. Seems only the higher end ones have a sealed box that you put in behind it.

 

If you have a pressure difference working the cone all the time, it will sound crap when its windy, and it will possibly damage the speaker when you get the first decent storm.




kiwis

800 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2792726 10-Oct-2021 15:41
openmedia:

 

I'm also looking at installing some outdoor speakers.

 

What is the opinion on traditional mounted speakers vs in ceiling/wall speakers mounted into the Soffit?

 

We're shortly going to have an opportunity to feed some speaker cable thru the space which can keep things nice and tidy.

 

 

I had in my head for a long time, I was outdoor speakers in my eves... I've got an amazing outdoor area and it'll be cool to have ambient sound out there when relaxing or music when we have people over...

 

For the cost of one speaker you can get a portable bluetooth speaker which can connect to a PC/Phone/Ipad/Laptop you name it.

 

The speaker still needed something to be wired into something and one speaker in the eve was never going to be enough. I also question the quality based on $ for $ comparison.

 

With Bluetooth, you can connect multiple speakers together to give you a better sound experiences. 

 

My conclusion on this. Go Bluetooth portable.

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2792731 10-Oct-2021 15:58
kiwis:

 

openmedia:

 

I'm also looking at installing some outdoor speakers.

 

What is the opinion on traditional mounted speakers vs in ceiling/wall speakers mounted into the Soffit?

 

We're shortly going to have an opportunity to feed some speaker cable thru the space which can keep things nice and tidy.

 

 

I had in my head for a long time, I was outdoor speakers in my eves... I've got an amazing outdoor area and it'll be cool to have ambient sound out there when relaxing or music when we have people over...

 

For the cost of one speaker you can get a portable bluetooth speaker which can connect to a PC/Phone/Ipad/Laptop you name it.

 

The speaker still needed something to be wired into something and one speaker in the eve was never going to be enough. I also question the quality based on $ for $ comparison.

 

With Bluetooth, you can connect multiple speakers together to give you a better sound experiences. 

 

My conclusion on this. Go Bluetooth portable.

 

 

We've got some Sony Bluetooth speakers, but their a long way from reliable. Some days no connectivity issues, and other days lots of drop outs. Hence we're tending towards permanent speakers.




