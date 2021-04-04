Giggle: I read that review before I came here. Made it sound like the bees knees, but I'm afraid I've lost touch. I want it to do Dolby Enhanced AC3 (whatever that is compared to the latest sound formats...is that atmos?). I don't know what all the latest sound formats are. All my BD's use stock AC3.

Didn't know about the RX-V6a -> Decided in my mind Yamaha would be too expensive and I wanted more for the money than a brand name. That does look nice though. Only 100 watts compared to my current 130watts...and 150W for the Denon.

So I'm going to start by commenting on power...

Your speakers will probably only be using 10-20 watts most of the time.

The Polk's are relatively efficient and only really need 'some driving' once you REALLY crank them.

And I mean at hearing loss levels...

When you're comparing the RXV6A and AVRX2700 power ratings you're not measuring the same numbers.

Basically, most companies put 'marketing numbers' on the front of their packaging / top of their blurbs, as it draws peoples eye and makes them think they're getting more than they are.

The RXV6A is 100W when driving 2 x speakers.

It's measured from 20Hz to 20kHz (the human hearing range) at 8ohms, with 0.06% THD (distortion).

The Denon is 95W when driving 2 x speakers.

It's measured from 20Hz to 20kHz (the human hearing range) at 8ohms, with 0.08% THD (distortion).

So, the Denon actually has slightly less power when measured in a way that most people deem to be 'correct' and has slightly more distortion.

HOWEVER, you'll never hear the power difference OR the distortion difference.

I've just brought this up to point out that companies put headline specs on their products to make people think they're getting more than they actually are..

For the record, to get 150W, the Denon was measured as such...

They measured it at 1kHz (1kHz is a very narrow part of the audio spectrum and obviously not covering our entire hearing range), at 6ohms (which will produce higher power ratings than when you measure at 8ohms) with 1% distortion... still probably not perceptible, but gear that's designed to offer 1% of its sound as distortion would be deemed absolutely hot trash!

And all this, the figure was derived when only driving one channel... if they had driven 2 x channels you'd have seen twice the distortion.

So yeah, the Denon is actually less powerful than the Yamaha when measuring apples with apples.

And yes, Yamaha also offers up inflated power specs... so it's up to the consumer to pick what is true and compare them.