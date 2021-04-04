Greetings,
Need to upgrade my Amp so I can get all the new sound formats. Currently have a RVX2600 (been into Yamaha for the last few).
I am looking at a Denon AVRX2700HBK.
Don't know anything about them, but they look good and cheaper than the Yamys. Seems it does everything I'm looking for and has space to grow with 8K going in (not that I'll need that any time soon as I only have DVD and 1080 BD...and a 4K TV).
I've been out of playing with this stuff for at least a decade - made more difficult by the fact I'm now a pensioner and brain fade is currently an issue. Change is difficult - especially with tech :(
Anyone know anything about these? And...anything I should know about these??
My fronts are Polk RT10s (it's a matching POLK 7.1 system).
Not really sure what I should be asking / looking for in a replacement, so I hope I get some insightful comments.
Many thanks in advance :)