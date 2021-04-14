CrashAndBurn

While I woudn't personally own either...

I would definitely recommend Sonos for their engineering / build quality over the cloth covered Samsung offering.

The ARC will actually receive updates for a long time (important when ARC / eARC are involved as HDMI CEC updates on connected products can ruin a normally stable connection). Samsung have a track record of walking away from their sound bars after 12 months... just look at their recent runs of flagship bars where all the issues were 'fixed' by releasing a completely new model rather than sort out existing customers.