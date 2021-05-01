Good afternoon all,

I'm looking for recommendations for a Home Theater/AV installer who can work with us on our new home project on the Kapiti Coast (Wellington Region).



The job will include setting up the AV Hub in a storage room, running cabling from AV Hub to other rooms, installing a projector lift (already purchased),install in-ceiling projector screen (still to be purchased), in-ceiling speakers in 4 zones and propose/install a HT speaker solution for the main zone (a challenge as there isn't much usuable wall space)



We are building with a company who will require your Health & Safety and Insurance details to become a sub-contractor.



This will be a challenging, but rewarding project and the end result will be a great testimonial to your attention to detail.



Thanks in advance.