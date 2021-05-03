KaroriPete

My T-box has been replaced by a VFTV which does not have an analogue stereo out jack. I used to use this to feed into my Sonos Connect and stream TV audio to other rooms (useful for listening to the news while making dinner in the kitchen etc.)

Now the only point I can pick out an analogue signal in my system is a pre-out from my AV receiver. This is not ideal as it requires the receiver to be on and set to a reasonable volume in the lounge as pre-outs are volume controlled.

As an alternative I’m thinking of getting an Android TV box with stereo out. I’m not sure if they usually have NZ Freeview installed out of the box or need Kodi with the Freeview add-on to be installed after purchase.

So key requirements would be:

Analogue stereo audio out (preferably at the same time as multichannel over HDMI to my receiver)

NZ Freeview on-board or easy to install Kodi

4K Video

Nice to haves would be:

Possible ability to install NordVPN

Compatibility with Harmony Hub remote control

The Xiaomi TV Mi Box S is one I’ve seen that might tick most of the boxes, but there seem to be loads of other boxes advertised online - some of which seem very cheap. So I’m keen to hear recommendations from people with first-hand experience.

Cheers,

Pete.