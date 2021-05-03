Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Android TV Boxes with Analogue Audio
KaroriPete

#284591 3-May-2021 12:08
My T-box has been replaced by a VFTV which does not have an analogue stereo out jack. I used to use this to feed into my Sonos Connect and stream TV audio to other rooms (useful for listening to the news while making dinner in the kitchen etc.)

 

Now the only point I can pick out an analogue signal in my system is a pre-out from my AV receiver. This is not ideal as it requires the receiver to be on and set to a reasonable volume in the lounge as pre-outs are volume controlled.

 

As an alternative I’m thinking of getting an Android TV box with stereo out. I’m not sure if they usually have NZ Freeview installed out of the box or need Kodi with the Freeview add-on to be installed after purchase.

 

So key requirements would be:

 

  • Analogue stereo audio out (preferably at the same time as multichannel over HDMI to my receiver)
  • NZ Freeview on-board or easy to install Kodi
  • 4K Video

Nice to haves would be:

 

  • Possible ability to install NordVPN
  • Compatibility with Harmony Hub remote control

The Xiaomi TV Mi Box S is one I’ve seen that might tick most of the boxes, but there seem to be loads of other boxes advertised online - some of which seem very cheap. So I’m keen to hear recommendations from people with first-hand experience.

 

Cheers,
Pete.

Dunnersfella
  #2701104 3-May-2021 12:42
What model AVR?

 

Can the pre-outs not be switched between fixed and variable?

tripper1000
  #2701111 3-May-2021 13:01
I use an HDMI audio extractor. You can get them pretty cheap of Ali.E. or trademe.

 

Edit: Trademe example

KaroriPete

  #2701184 3-May-2021 13:38
Dunnersfella:

 

What model AVR?

 

Can the pre-outs not be switched between fixed and variable?

 

 

It's a Yamaha RX-V2065. Sadly I don't think that's an option. I haven't seen it on other receivers either, but perhaps its a feature on newer models. It does have a stereo out which is fixed level, but only analogue AV inputs can be mapped to that.



KaroriPete

  #2701200 3-May-2021 13:59
tripper1000:

 

I use an HDMI audio extractor. You can get them pretty cheap of Ali.E. or trademe.

 

Edit: Trademe example

 

 

 

 

That was my first thought and I bought one from Jaycar which I've just returned. The problem was in order to decode the stereo signal I had to set the output of my Vodafone TV to 2 channel PCM. This is not ideal as I still want to pass through multi-channel audio to the receiver. I think the model on TradeMe that you referenced will be the same, as in the specs it says "...RCA L/R output support PASS 2CH PCM, Optical SPDIF output support PASS 2CH PCM, 5.1CH Dobly Digital, DTS."

 

Also the one I tried didn't seem to pass any audio through on the HDMI out although clearly your example does.

