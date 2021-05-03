We love the tone of the small soundlink, comapred to the ultimate ears similar model it is far superior is sound quality, but it is $300-350 depending on whether its on special.



It seems to have a really good soundstage for such a tiny speaker.



How would it go with watching movies? What do we need to consider when buying one of these speakers to avoid the lag between the sound and the video? I presume its protocols, similar to bluetooth headphones?



What alternatives are there of similar sound quality perhaps for less money or similar price but even better sound quality?



Thanks