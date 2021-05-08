

I've only ever got my one s to do power, it asks for remote codes and figures it out like it should be capable but it doesn't work. I think you can get an IR blaster for it that was more designed for the hdmi input, but you'd think they would have just implemented CEC properly like the PS4 as it would have been easier.



It does also have an IR receiver on the one and series consoles so if you have something like a harmony or a remote that can control a set top box it might be possible to program it to control the Xbox that way.