Has anyone who has a TV connected to a Xbox series X or later and using HDMI CEC tell me if the tv remote can control the Xbox UI ?
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
Thanks for that . I was considering getting an Xbox one X and use as 4K player and Kodi , would have liked to be able to play discs and navigate Kodi with my Sony android remote . Not sure if Xbox CEC is as advanced as Playstation .
I thought Microsoft had updated Xbox to full CEC but info is hard to find.
Managed to test one today and it seems there's no control of UI , looks like it just turns on and off connected devices , so pretty much useless for me . Was hoping to use TV remote when playing movies .