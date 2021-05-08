Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Xbox HDMI CEC control of TV
LGSAM

228 posts

Master Geek


#284659 8-May-2021 07:06
Has anyone who has a TV connected to a Xbox series X or later and using HDMI CEC tell me if the tv remote can control the Xbox UI ?

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2703602 8-May-2021 07:59
Had a quick poke - I can bring up a couple of menus using CEC on my LG C9, but I can't navigate using the remote controls. This does work on my PS5 however.




LGSAM

228 posts

Master Geek


  #2703618 8-May-2021 08:52
Thanks for that . I was considering getting an Xbox one X and use as 4K player and Kodi , would have liked to be able to play discs and navigate Kodi with my Sony android remote . Not sure if Xbox CEC is as advanced as Playstation .

everettpsycho
411 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2703625 8-May-2021 09:28
I've only ever got my one s to do power, it asks for remote codes and figures it out like it should be capable but it doesn't work. I think you can get an IR blaster for it that was more designed for the hdmi input, but you'd think they would have just implemented CEC properly like the PS4 as it would have been easier.

It does also have an IR receiver on the one and series consoles so if you have something like a harmony or a remote that can control a set top box it might be possible to program it to control the Xbox that way.



LGSAM

228 posts

Master Geek


  #2703633 8-May-2021 10:30
I thought Microsoft had updated Xbox to full CEC but info is hard to find.

richms
25280 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2703644 8-May-2021 11:49
Doesnt do anything at all for me. Whereas I have been using the PS4 with the TV remote without realizing it on occasion.




Richard rich.ms

LGSAM

228 posts

Master Geek


  #2703749 8-May-2021 19:15
Managed to test one today and it seems there's no control of UI , looks like it just turns on and off connected devices , so pretty much useless for me . Was hoping to use TV remote when playing movies .

richms
25280 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2703750 8-May-2021 19:18
Also the series X has a much worse IR reciever than anything else I own other than the aliexpress HDMI switch. If its not aimed square at it then it doesnt see it. USB plug in beside it and its blind in half the room almost.




Richard rich.ms



grolschie
903 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705283 10-May-2021 10:52
Not sure about HDMI CEC, but if you've got an Amazon Echo device, Alexa will control some basic functions of the Xbox One.

