Gialandon:

Got the classic problem of how to connect my 4k source to my 4k tv when my receiver is not 4k capable.

Inputs: Nvidia shield & HTPC running windows 10

Output: just paid for a Panasonic HZ1000 4K Oled

Receiver: Yamaha RXv473

The receiver doesn't support 4k or eARC (as far as I know), I don't want to upgrade the receiver at this stage.

I could just bypass the receiver but what's the point of having a sound system if I can't use it.

I could use HDMI arc or optical but then don't get the HD audio formats which I do want.

So a possible solution is to use a splitter like https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/aten-2-port-4k-hdmi-splitter/33298261

My concern is that I've read the splitter will default to the lowest resolution. In this case the input would be the shield/htpc and output simultaneously to the tv and receiver. I's assuming the receiver will be at 1080p, thus limiting the tv resolution to 1080p as well.

Has anybody tried this and have any suggestions?

Or any other options - happy to spend up to $100 for a solution.