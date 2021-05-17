Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)HT noob needs speaker recommendations!
Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


#285776 17-May-2021 14:02
Send private message

OK so I'm finally upgrading my old HTIAB Sony Muteki system with it's horribly enormous speakers and digging my heels (or maybe dipping my toes) into something a bit better.

 

I've just got myself a new STR-DN1080 which according to reviews is a great receiver for beginners but now I have no idea what speakers to match with them. I feel like I've been living under a rock as most of the brands I haven't even heard of. Ideally a pack of speakers would be great even better if I could experiment with Atmos and even better. Just something to start off with would be great as I imagine regardless what I spend it's going to sound a lot better than the Muteki.

 

I've scoured YouTube for advice but as most of the content is American or British I'm finding it hard to find the products they're referring to and most of the time they are talking more about the receiver than the speakers.

 

So are there any decent 5.1, 5.1.2, or even 7.1, 7.1.2 speaker packs that you would recommend with a small budget of <$2K? 

tieke
556 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2708455 17-May-2021 14:27
Send private message

I suppose it depends on what weighting you give speaker size vs sound quality. As far as minimal visual presence goes, I was going to suggest the KEF T205 set - they had been around $2000 but went on sale periodically, and I picked up a white set for about $1250 a year ago. They sound a lot better than my previous larger speakers and are almost non-noticeable on the walls, but unfortunately when I look them up now on pricespy there seem to be far fewer mainstream stockists, so the non-sale price has increased to around $3000+. Possibly a Covid supply issue?

JPNZ
913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2708457 17-May-2021 14:29
Send private message

Under $3k and you could go full size fronts in this Q Acoustics pack

 

$1800 listed here with 5.1 system

 

 

 

https://www.avworld.co.nz/shop/product/q-acoustics-3010i-51-home-cinema-speaker-pack/features

 

 

 

The 3010i rated as 5 stars on Whathifi




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2708726 17-May-2021 22:25
Send private message

tieke:

 

I suppose it depends on what weighting you give speaker size vs sound quality. As far as minimal visual presence goes, I was going to suggest the KEF T205 set - they had been around $2000 but went on sale periodically, and I picked up a white set for about $1250 a year ago. They sound a lot better than my previous larger speakers and are almost non-noticeable on the walls, but unfortunately when I look them up now on pricespy there seem to be far fewer mainstream stockists, so the non-sale price has increased to around $3000+. Possibly a Covid supply issue?

 

 

Sound quality definitely trumps aesthetics for sure, the Muteki system I have is something else though and to be honest it's never really wowed me. My cheap HTIAB Pioneer system in my theatre room seems to do a lot better but that could be because the receiver isn't as old and the acoustics in there are great. 🤔 Those do look like really nice speakers though but definitely out of my budget. For now at least.



Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2708729 17-May-2021 22:40
Send private message

JPNZ:

 

Under $3k and you could go full size fronts in this Q Acoustics pack

 

$1800 listed here with 5.1 system

 

 

 

https://www.avworld.co.nz/shop/product/q-acoustics-3010i-51-home-cinema-speaker-pack/features

 

 

 

The 3010i rated as 5 stars on Whathifi

 

 

Yeah this is the exact kind of thing I'm looking for and yes even better that I could just upgrade by adding a pair of floor standing when I have a bit more money. Thank you.

Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2708738 17-May-2021 23:14
Send private message

Whoa am I missing something or are these the same product? $1699 vs. $599 

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2709819 19-May-2021 20:36
Send private message

$599 seems super cheap - click 'buy now' before they figure out they missed the 1 off the front of the price...

Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2709838 19-May-2021 20:52
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

$599 seems super cheap - click 'buy now' before they figure out they missed the 1 off the front of the price...


Yeah I did. Not sure if it's exactly what I want, but for that price I can experiment a bit with them, maybe get some floor standing speakers to add but I'll see how they sound by themselves first.



Jezza
17 posts

Geek


  #2710430 21-May-2021 04:49
Send private message

Hobchild:
Dunnersfella:

$599 seems super cheap - click 'buy now' before they figure out they missed the 1 off the front of the price...


Yeah I did. Not sure if it's exactly what I want, but for that price I can experiment a bit with them, maybe get some floor standing speakers to add but I'll see how they sound by themselves first.


Any chance of an update on these? Interested myself.

What's the base like? What amp are you pairing it with? How big is the room they're in?

jonathan18
6218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2710437 21-May-2021 07:07
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

$599 seems super cheap - click 'buy now' before they figure out they missed the 1 off the front of the price...

 

 

At that price I’m interested in these to replace a 5.1 Kef eggs setup for our secondary TV, which is ok but doesn’t blow my mind. @Dunnersfella - in your esteemed opinion, would this be a marked upgrade for us? Cheers. 

JPNZ
913 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2710454 21-May-2021 07:52
Send private message

Reviews are pretty good see below

 

https://www.cnet.com/reviews/definitive-technology-procinema-600-review/




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2710916 21-May-2021 18:51
Send private message

Jezza:

Any chance of an update on these? Interested myself.

What's the base like? What amp are you pairing it with? How big is the room they're in?

Haven't received them yet so it probably won't be likely that I'll have them set up until the weekend after this. But after that I'll be sure to post my best noob review I can remembering that I'm reletively new to this and they'll most likely sound amazing to me regardless. I'm going to experiment a bit too using them on their own and with the Sony floor standers that came with the Muteki system.

Hobchild

620 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2711571 22-May-2021 21:43
Send private message

Next noob question(s). Speaker placement? In a relatively square room is it better to have the surround speakers at the side or behind you. All the pictures suggest at 45° slightly behind but that is awkward with my room, I just want them on the walls, also how high should they be? Also should I invest in banana plugs if so where should I buy them? 

jonathan18
6218 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2711591 23-May-2021 07:28
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Dunnersfella:

 

$599 seems super cheap - click 'buy now' before they figure out they missed the 1 off the front of the price...

 

 

At that price I’m interested in these to replace a 5.1 Kef eggs setup for our secondary TV, which is ok but doesn’t blow my mind. @Dunnersfella - in your esteemed opinion, would this be a marked upgrade for us? Cheers. 

 

 

Still interested in hearing views on the relative merits of my current speakers vs this set, thanks… 

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2711741 23-May-2021 15:21
Send private message

There's nothing wrong with the KEF's whatsoever, I think the true 'fair' price of the DefTech's would be around $999 new in NZ.

 

$699 is a deal.

 

$1699 is putting them in a price category where they'll be beaten by the likes of QAcoustics / Klipsch etc, then higher up the price tree, the B&W satellites.

 

 

 

I'm guessing Heathcotes have stock from the previous supplier of DefTech / Denon / Marantz... before the new distro put prices through the ceiling. Note, the prices may have gone up due to 'COVID reasons', who knows?

