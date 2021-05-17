OK so I'm finally upgrading my old HTIAB Sony Muteki system with it's horribly enormous speakers and digging my heels (or maybe dipping my toes) into something a bit better.

I've just got myself a new STR-DN1080 which according to reviews is a great receiver for beginners but now I have no idea what speakers to match with them. I feel like I've been living under a rock as most of the brands I haven't even heard of. Ideally a pack of speakers would be great even better if I could experiment with Atmos and even better. Just something to start off with would be great as I imagine regardless what I spend it's going to sound a lot better than the Muteki.

I've scoured YouTube for advice but as most of the content is American or British I'm finding it hard to find the products they're referring to and most of the time they are talking more about the receiver than the speakers.

So are there any decent 5.1, 5.1.2, or even 7.1, 7.1.2 speaker packs that you would recommend with a small budget of <$2K?