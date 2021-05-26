Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HDCP error with old epson projector VGA connection to Mac. Help!
Danwinter

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#285935 26-May-2021 20:26
Hi all,

First time posting, I found this forum out of complete desperation as nowhere on the internet can I find answers to my dilemma. Hoping someone can help me, I would be so grateful.

Basically, I bought an old Epson projector (EMP-1715) for $150 and didn’t do much research on it... I didn’t expect to run into this issue.

It doesn’t have an HDMI port, video input seems to be VGA only? It came with an adapter, so I used this to connect it to my old MacBook Air. (I tried to attach pictures of these)

Works fine, however when it comes to streaming content of Netflix I get a HDCP error. This is new news to me, I had never heard of such a thing.

I’ve been researching this all night, and I’m not sure if I can get HDCP complaint VGA cable? Is there any way I can workaround this to play Netflix on this old projector?

Thanks so much, if anyone can shed some light on this.




semigeek
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2713414 26-May-2021 20:44
You might need a VGA to HDMI adapter. 

gbwelly
1135 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2713538 27-May-2021 08:20
You need to get the HDCP compliance before the conversion to VGA. You could do displayport-> hdmi ->hdmi splitter with HDCP ->VGA adaptor.

 

I think there are some browsers that don't support HDCP, and using those browsers to watch Netflix will give you a standard definition picture without HDCP which wouldn't cost you anything.

 

 







