Hi all,



First time posting, I found this forum out of complete desperation as nowhere on the internet can I find answers to my dilemma. Hoping someone can help me, I would be so grateful.



Basically, I bought an old Epson projector (EMP-1715) for $150 and didn’t do much research on it... I didn’t expect to run into this issue.



It doesn’t have an HDMI port, video input seems to be VGA only? It came with an adapter, so I used this to connect it to my old MacBook Air. (I tried to attach pictures of these)



Works fine, however when it comes to streaming content of Netflix I get a HDCP error. This is new news to me, I had never heard of such a thing.



I’ve been researching this all night, and I’m not sure if I can get HDCP complaint VGA cable? Is there any way I can workaround this to play Netflix on this old projector?



Thanks so much, if anyone can shed some light on this.








