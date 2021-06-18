Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Thoughts Appreciated: Replacement of Media Server
JimmyH

2732 posts

Uber Geek


#288287 18-Jun-2021 14:12
It’s time to upgrade the aged core of my media setup, which has done me good service but has reached "sell by".

 

I'm currently running Plex Media Server on an Asustor NAS that has reasonable storage (8x6TB in RAID6 for 36TB usable), but only a dual core atom processor and 1GB of RAM. As my library has grown it’s really struggling to cope; and the spinny circle, sluggish scrolling through libraries and time-outs are starting to bug me. Phase 1 is fixing the immediate issues. Phase 2 will be adding a second NAS for storage, likely after Christmas – I’m planning on a 12-Bay NAS starting with 3x18TB in RAID6, and adding around an extra drive every 12-18 months or so to enable growth. Phase 3 is tentatively planned to be moving away from external USB hard drives for backup to something more robust, probably a refurbished LTO6 tape drive system if I can find an affordable drive, but that’s far enough in the future that it’s not actively being considered at the moment.

 

It’s phase 1 I’m focussed on at the moment, which is to keep the NAS for storage but put in a separate Server for better performance. To do so I am repurposing an older desktop that I have retired from its previous job (i5-4590 with a 5630 passmark, 8GB of RAM, 240GB SSD hard drive, Windows 10 Home), to which I am adding a 1TB SSD that I have surplus from another project to store metadata (Crucial BX500 which isn’t brilliant but, hey, I already have it). I plan to run it headless and (mostly) administer it remotely. Not a brilliant machine, but it should easily outperform an Atom with 1GB of RAM that stores metadata on spinning rust. I will add a graphics card if it’s needed for transcoding later. Plan to complete the build in about a week, then start the software install any metadata migration and re-scraping etc. Clients are already sorted, and they are capable (Roku Ultra, Chromecast Ultra, and the new Google TV Chromecast), and all streaming will be within the house over wired connections, so I don’t expect to have to transcode much. I may also add a TV tuner, but not until at least next year.

 

The core decisions I now have to make are around software. While I still like Plex, I have fallen a bit out of love with it over the last 18 months. The interface has got worse (multiple just added lines for the same library time, loss of ability to select server) and it doesn’t have local authentication. Plus Plex Inc seems to be putting its resources into moving in directions that don’t interest me (Plex arcade, ad-supported content provision etc).

 

So I will shortly have to decide whether I stay with Plex and migrate my existing metadata; or move to a different server. After weighing up Kodi, Emby, Jriver and Jellyfin I have narrowed it to a straight choice between Plex and Jellyfin. I also have to decide on software for remote administration (I’m thinking VNC) which is new territory for me. Also need to decide on whether any other server side software might make things better – e.g. subsonic for music. Whatever I put in also has to include DLNA -  for streaming music to my collection of Allplay speakers. Google/Alexa voice integration would be a “nice to have”, but not remotely essential.

 

Sorry for the long post. I’m interested in thoughts and comments. Particularly (for those who have tried both) on whether the move from Plex to Jellyfin is likely to make things better, or create more annoyances than it solves. Bearing in mind that I’m not the only user (wife and child acceptance factors matter, houseguests also sometimes get access).

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730660 18-Jun-2021 14:18
I still use Plex as it is easy for others to get up and running - simply sign up a Plex account and I can share access sorta thing. I've tried Jellyfin etc but really disliked it in comparison to Plex. There is one major thing Plex does well and that is client compatibility.

 

For my Plex server I am running this on an older Lenovo Tiny (running Debian Linux) with a NFS mount back to my NAS. The Lenovo Tiny has a 250gb SSD in it for cache + the Plex database and also automated scripts to keep Plex updated. It works really, really well to the point I had 19 streams (5 transcoding) running at one point last year during L4 lockdown.

 

I do recommend offloading Plex off your NAS and letting it do more NAS things. For the NAS, I am actually running an old HPe Microserver with UnRaid. This works incredibly well also.




SumnerBoy
1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2730670 18-Jun-2021 14:29
I installed Jellyfin about a year ago and have been very impressed. I run it on my docker swarm (3x Intel NUCs) with a NFS mount back to my NAS. I mainly use Kodi clients in the home (OSMC Vero 4K devices) and they sync nicely with Jellyfin using the Jellyfin Kodi Sync Addon. The times I have streamed remotely, to my phone when out and about, even in the Tesla, it has worked flawlessly. I have TVHeadend running on my network with a dual DVB-S PCI tuner card, and I can even stream live TV quite happily from the car.

 

I can't compare to Plex as I haven't used that since they went to a paid subscription model many years ago.

 

I have found it pretty easy to setup user accounts for family to access my collection. And they have found it very easy to use with the native Android/iPhone apps.

davidcole
5517 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2730688 18-Jun-2021 15:06
I still use plex......I do have jellyfin, but it hasn't got a native Apple TV app, and that's enough to stop it being a daily driver for me.

 

But I liked it enough to keep it.

 

I bought a plex lifetime pass when it was $20USD when they first came out, so fairly happy with it......but it does have quite a bit of bloat now, and I'm a little concerned with their move into ligit streaming and what that will mean for personal libraries.

 

And with HDHomeRun functionality build into plex its fairly easy for live tv and/or recording....not that I do much recording nowadays.

 

I run it on a Windows 10 machine where I use drive bender to manage all the disks into one large disk (14tb) with duplication turned on.

 

Most of my clients (apple tv generally) can direct play, so theres not a lot of transcoding, but if needed the W10 has no problems and will use a GPU card I have in this machine....even though it's acting as a server and I only access it via remote desktop.

 

 

 

 




Handle9
7598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730732 18-Jun-2021 16:04
Plex for me. All the other platforms are fine but like @davidcole I bought PlexPass years ago for cheap and the feature set can't really be beaten. Every platform has a Plex client and it's easy to share.

 

Picking a platform with Hardware transcoding is a must, I rebuilt my Unraid server this year with an i3-10100 and it's superb. It easily runs 5 transcodes without really touching the CPU.

jonathan18
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2730773 18-Jun-2021 16:42
Speaking of Plex - where is a good place and when is a good time to hunt around for deals on the lifetime (or even annual) sub?

 

I'm running it for the first time on a newsh NAS (just a Synology DS22+), and now I've got a fixed IP address (thanks to 2D here on GZ!) I'm keen on sorting out sharing with family. Will be interesting to see how well this NAS copes...

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10969 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730777 18-Jun-2021 16:45
@jonathan18 I bought my lifetime sub a few years ago. Sometimes they do black friday sales but I think I paid $80NZD a number of years back and am glad I did.




Handle9
7598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730778 18-Jun-2021 16:46
jonathan18:

 

Speaking of Plex - where is a good place and when is a good time to hunt around for deals on the lifetime (or even annual) sub?

 

I'm running it for the first time on a newsh NAS (just a Synology DS22+), and now I've got a fixed IP address (thanks to 2D here on GZ!) I'm keen on sorting out sharing with family. Will be interesting to see how well this NAS copes...

 

 

They do seem to do email offers periodically. TBH I wouldn't bother sharing a NAS outside the home without hardware transcoding. Direct play on your LAN will be fine but it'll likely choke on transcoding.



Handle9
7598 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2730783 18-Jun-2021 16:53
The easiest way to test your transcoder is to open multiple browser windows and force transcoding in the quality setting down to something usable over WAN like 1080p 8Mbps. Do that until your NAS chokes and then you'll know what's realistic. 

 

I run 2 libraries - a 4k library and and HD library. I only share my HD library to other users. Plex transcodes of HDR content can be a bit weird.

JimmyH

2732 posts

Uber Geek


  #2769158 31-Aug-2021 09:50
I thought I would update on where I have got to.

 

Tried to follow the guides for migrating metadata from my NAS to a new Plex install, and failed miserably. No matter what I did - including using the NAS GUI and SSHing in, I couldn't get the files to copy. So I tried the Jellyfin option.

 

I must say I'm impressed. Jellyfin has come a long way since I last looked at it 14 months ago, and the DEVs have done a fantastic job. It's fairly slick and snappy to navigate and works just fine, even with my comparatively large library (circa 9K films, 40K TV episodes). I still have a few media matches to fix manually. My sense is that it's slightly worse than Plex in successfully matching TV series, but balancing this it seems to be slightly better at correctly matching films.

 

Client support seems to have improved a lot, and it's running just fine on:

 

  • mine and my wife's android phones
  • mine and my wife's android tablets
  • my laptop (Windows 10)
  • the Roku
  • the Chromecast with Google TV
  • Chromecast Ultras

Which are the only clients I have to test it with, except for an android TV which I haven't tried in on yet (as the Roku and CC w/ GTV are already connected to it). Multiple streams also don't appear to be a problem.

 

One bugbear is that compared to Plex, library scans take a very long time. But this isn't major as it runs in the background and doesn't seem to noticeably impede playing media.

 

I have houseguests coming when lockdown ends. I like that I can just set up accounts for them, with local authentication and not needing email addresses and registration. I also like the ability to use repositories and plugins easily (e.g. the TVMaze plugin). Both of which are a distinct advantage over Plex.

 

I think I'm going to run with Jellyfin. I will keep Plex running in parallel until the family is comfortable with Jellyfin, and then look at decommissioning it in six months or so.

