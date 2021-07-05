I recently got a Veon TV with 4K capabilities, and realised that my regular old chromecast doesn’t output 4K content. So I got a chromecast with google TV and plugged it into my Veon TV to set it up.



However, after the initial Google startup logo appearing clearly, it goes black, switching between flashes of mixed signal with green/red lines and a black screen with ‘no signal’. Occasionally it flashes the menu screen of the google TV for a split second but can never get a clear constant signal coming through.

Rebooting it doesn’t change anything either, except for the clear Google startup logo showing up again.



I have tried with a different power supply and different HDMI ports and the same thing happens. When I connected it to my Sony TV, the chromecast was working fine on 1080p.

Then I switched it back to my Veon and the chromecast booted up on 1080p @ 60 Hz and works fine.



It seems that whenever I try switch to 4K output on settings, it doesn’t work and gives no signal again.



Anyone have any ideas??

Maybe there’s a problem with the Veon TV or compatibility?



Thanks :)