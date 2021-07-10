I’ve got two MiBox’es with the same issue.

They’re connected via Ethernet and when I try to connect to VPN, the internet disconnects.

They’re using different USB to Ethernet adapters and it’s on two different networks (different locations in Auckland). Exact same issue!

I understand that this isn’t only for MiBox’es, but happens for a lot of Android boxes and with different VPN providers (I’m using NordVPN).

I’ve created a ticket with NordVPN, but as this seems like it’s a general issue, not with a specific VPN provider, I thought I would ask if anyone else have experienced the same issue and if they’ve found a fix?

It works perfectly well via WiFi, just not Ethernet. And as the WiFi isn’t the best, I really would like to have it connected via Ethernet.