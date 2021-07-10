Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Ethernet disconnects, when connecting to VPN (Android box)
danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


#288582 10-Jul-2021 10:50
I’ve got two MiBox’es with the same issue.
They’re connected via Ethernet and when I try to connect to VPN, the internet disconnects.
They’re using different USB to Ethernet adapters and it’s on two different networks (different locations in Auckland). Exact same issue!
I understand that this isn’t only for MiBox’es, but happens for a lot of Android boxes and with different VPN providers (I’m using NordVPN).
I’ve created a ticket with NordVPN, but as this seems like it’s a general issue, not with a specific VPN provider, I thought I would ask if anyone else have experienced the same issue and if they’ve found a fix?
It works perfectly well via WiFi, just not Ethernet. And as the WiFi isn’t the best, I really would like to have it connected via Ethernet.

rscole86
4537 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2742076 10-Jul-2021 12:34
I see the same issue on my Sony TV, I'm so use to it now it doesn't really bother me anymore.

danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2742083 10-Jul-2021 12:52
rscole86: I see the same issue on my Sony TV, I'm so use to it now it doesn't really bother me anymore.

Have you got a work around it?
Have you stopped using VPN or do you just connect via WiFi instead?

rscole86
4537 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2742086 10-Jul-2021 12:57
No work around, I'm just use to my routine of turning on the VPN, going to network settings and selecting DHCP, it reconnects to the network.



danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2742088 10-Jul-2021 13:03
You’re an absolute lifesaver!
Although it’s a weird workaround it works

Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2742092 10-Jul-2021 13:16
What happens if you put a static IP address on the interface??




danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2742098 10-Jul-2021 13:28
Spyware:

What happens if you put a static IP address on the interface??



Won’t I need to pay my ISP for a static address?
I’m with MyRepublic and have a dynamic address.

MaxineN
1038 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2742099 10-Jul-2021 13:31
danepak:
Spyware:

 

What happens if you put a static IP address on the interface??

 



Won’t I need to pay my ISP for a static address?
I’m with MyRepublic and have a dynamic address.

 

 

 

Spyware means putting a static address on the miboxes themselves. No input needed from MyR.




danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2742102 10-Jul-2021 13:33
Sorry, I’m not that computer literate.
So what address do I enter as a static IP?

Spyware
2979 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2742105 10-Jul-2021 13:38
You determine what network you are on, choose an address outside DHCP range, assign relevant subnet mask, gateway (router's address) and DNS addresses. You can get a clue from looking at the parameters of a DHCP assigned address on one of your devices.




danepak

966 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2742108 10-Jul-2021 13:44
Thanks. Does exactly the same.
It cuts off the connection, but if I go in to the settings and reconfirms the static address, it connects (just like I did with DHCP.

