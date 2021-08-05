Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Odd DVD Player Behaviour
#288999 5-Aug-2021 17:49
I recently needed a cheap DVD player replacement for a family member, and got the Konic model from HN. The player displays excellently using component plus audio cables.

 

However, whenever a multi-language disk is used, the on screen display is in French!  A disk that is of a single language, such as English, displays perfectly in English.

 

I have gone through all the player Setup menus ensuring that English is the selected options for titles, menus, audio etc etc, but this has no effect.  Just to satisfy myself, both multi and single-language disks play/display perfectly (in English) on my computer by default.

 

Once you 'read' the French options and press OK, the video/film plays with English language, but when finished reverts to French menus etc.

 

Anyone know what is going on?  Are these machines 'chipped' for France/Europe, or something weird?

 

Tks.

 

 

  #2755907 5-Aug-2021 22:42
UPDATE:  Fixed 😋

 

I noticed that whilst the Episode list was in English after clicking on the French menu item, I had the thought to try the other languages to see what would happen.

 

First on the list, ironically, was French, so tried that et voila!!! everything now is in English, bless the Chinese EPROM programmer 😜

