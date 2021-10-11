HI All,

Looking for advice from people that understand this stuff a bit more than my self.



We have recently moved into a new build (townhouse) and next door have a setup with sub and the low frequency sounds flow right into our wall and over to us. It's very exhausting.

We have told them twice now and i think next time i am going to ask them to come into our house to listen as i feel from inside their place it does not seem that loud.

In the case they don't adjust it and as much as i want to go buy a sub and pump it into their wall what can i use to deaden the sound? I can't work out how it's coming in or if its coming through the floors or not, their sub is not anywhere near our wall but it does direct it.

I don't want to rip the walls down so looking for any solution that may help.

Attached crappy diagram: we are on the left an their sub is the small box on the right