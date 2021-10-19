James Bond:

richms: That era of NZ made stuff was pretty bad, it only sold because at the time there was no other option because of a non-free market. If it even still works it will probably be noisy, underpowered and if its like the old "linear" branded piece of crap that I grew up with as a kid, decide to kick out a massive thump to the speakers occasionally making them die. It was a dark time for appliances here and sometimes the relics of it are best forgotten. Go find a nice pioneer from Australia if you want something old but good.

Thanks... you have me really intrigued now, I may open it up and see how it's built internally.

My parents have a National Record Player/Radio/Amp which they purchased in 1977, it was a gift for my grandparents.

It's made in NZ by Fisher & Paykel with Japanese components.... 😃