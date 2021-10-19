Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Help with vintage amp connections
James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#290078 19-Oct-2021 20:09
Send private message

Good evening,

 

Wanting to get this old amp up and running. It was given to me a few years ago and has been on the "to do list".

 

Does anyone know what end connections would the speaker cables have? First time I've come across them...

 

 

 

 1 | 2
stevenb
44 posts

Geek


  #2797840 19-Oct-2021 20:21
Send private message

Looks like these maybe

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/2-pin-din-plug/p/PP0300?gclid=CjwKCAjw2bmLBhBREiwAZ6ugo9STPxdTXERTdyycCa8vBCPAVlv24JeEVtq0t-C8D6cP0b_GrMMJwRoCK-IQAvD_BwE

RunningMan
7041 posts

Uber Geek


  #2797843 19-Oct-2021 20:32
Send private message

As above, it's called 2 pin DIN.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/2-pin-din-plug/p/PP0300


richms
25156 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2797870 19-Oct-2021 21:43
Send private message

That era of NZ made stuff was pretty bad, it only sold because at the time there was no other option because of a non-free market. If it even still works it will probably be noisy, underpowered and if its like the old "linear" branded piece of crap that I grew up with as a kid, decide to kick out a massive thump to the speakers occasionally making them die.

 

It was a dark time for appliances here and sometimes the relics of it are best forgotten. Go find a nice pioneer from Australia if you want something old but good.




Richard rich.ms



gzt

gzt
13596 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2797929 19-Oct-2021 23:37
Send private message

richms: It was a dark time for appliances here and sometimes the relics of it are best forgotten. Go find a nice pioneer from Australia if you want something old but good.

Nah. It won't sound the same. Gotta love those cutout buttons for left and right.

cyril7
8730 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2797961 20-Oct-2021 07:23
Send private message

Fountain, errrr yuck, I agree with Rich, just don't do it.

Cyril

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2797971 20-Oct-2021 07:53
Send private message

Thanks... that bad is it? 😁 

 

Wait until I tell you what speakers came with it..... PYE HFA 12 made in Waihi - they are massive.

James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2797973 20-Oct-2021 07:57
Send private message




James Bond

1158 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2797974 20-Oct-2021 08:01
Send private message

richms:

 

That era of NZ made stuff was pretty bad, it only sold because at the time there was no other option because of a non-free market. If it even still works it will probably be noisy, underpowered and if its like the old "linear" branded piece of crap that I grew up with as a kid, decide to kick out a massive thump to the speakers occasionally making them die.

 

It was a dark time for appliances here and sometimes the relics of it are best forgotten. Go find a nice pioneer from Australia if you want something old but good.

 

 

Thanks... you have me really intrigued now, I may open it up and see how it's built internally.

 

My parents have a National Record Player/Radio/Amp which they purchased in 1977, it was a gift for my grandparents.

 

It's made in NZ by Fisher & Paykel with Japanese components.... 😃

cyril7
8730 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#2797986 20-Oct-2021 08:37
Send private message

I also object to the title of this thread with the use of the word "Vintage", you make me feel as though I am some kinda old fart.............................oh ok  :)

 

Cyril

Earbanean
585 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2797988 20-Oct-2021 08:39
Send private message

James Bond:

 

Thanks... that bad is it? 😁 

 

Wait until I tell you what speakers came with it..... PYE HFA 12 made in Waihi - they are massive.

 

 

Ha, blast from the past.  We went on a tour through the Pye factory as kids in primary school.  And had a Fountain stereo at home.  

Deamo
125 posts

Master Geek


  #2798002 20-Oct-2021 09:01
Send private message

Good to know what those plugs are.. we inherited a fountain record player/stereo & speakers when we bought our current house.

 

Time to see if i can fix the broken speaker cable.

Earbanean
585 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2798034 20-Oct-2021 09:37
Send private message

Deamo:

 

Good to know what those plugs are.. we inherited a fountain record player/stereo & speakers when we bought our current house.

 

Time to see if i can fix the broken speaker cable.

 

 

Paperweights/ornaments generally don't need working speaker cables, so may not be worth fixing.

Deamo
125 posts

Master Geek


  #2798044 20-Oct-2021 09:51
Send private message

Earbanean:

 

Paperweights/ornaments generally don't need working speaker cables, so may not be worth fixing.

 

 

lol. It still works & repairing the cable is cheaper than replacing the entire unit

ARIKIP
163 posts

Master Geek


  #2798050 20-Oct-2021 09:56
Send private message

Nothing wrong with the Fountain stereos of old. We had a CSX1500 3 in 1 as our first "modern" stereo back in 1981. A decent sounding unit,15W RMS/Ch but could have done with better speakers. The original contained an 8" dual cone driver. I tried a pair of Akai 3 ways on them in later years and it sounded great. Their Flagship CSX5000 series was pretty good too. They were based up in Grey Lynn/Ponsonby around the corner from me. Used to drop by there and buy blank tapes from them. I still have the CSX1500 and it works perfectly. 

1101
3040 posts

Uber Geek


  #2798082 20-Oct-2021 11:05
Send private message

ARIKIP:

 

Nothing wrong with the Fountain stereos of old.

 

 

nothing particularly good about them either . 70's tech

 


Nothing to loose buy using the gear you have , no matter how old.
Especially if using old speakers as well .

 1 | 2
