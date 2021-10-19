James Bond:

Good evening,
Wanting to get this old amp up and running. It was given to me a few years ago and has been on the "to do list".
Does anyone know what end connections would the speaker cables have? First time I've come across them...
That era of NZ made stuff was pretty bad, it only sold because at the time there was no other option because of a non-free market. If it even still works it will probably be noisy, underpowered and if its like the old "linear" branded piece of crap that I grew up with as a kid, decide to kick out a massive thump to the speakers occasionally making them die.
It was a dark time for appliances here and sometimes the relics of it are best forgotten. Go find a nice pioneer from Australia if you want something old but good.
Thanks... that bad is it? 😁
Wait until I tell you what speakers came with it..... PYE HFA 12 made in Waihi - they are massive.
Thanks... you have me really intrigued now, I may open it up and see how it's built internally.
My parents have a National Record Player/Radio/Amp which they purchased in 1977, it was a gift for my grandparents.
It's made in NZ by Fisher & Paykel with Japanese components.... 😃
I also object to the title of this thread with the use of the word "Vintage", you make me feel as though I am some kinda old fart.............................oh ok :)
Cyril
Ha, blast from the past. We went on a tour through the Pye factory as kids in primary school. And had a Fountain stereo at home.
Good to know what those plugs are.. we inherited a fountain record player/stereo & speakers when we bought our current house.
Time to see if i can fix the broken speaker cable.
Paperweights/ornaments generally don't need working speaker cables, so may not be worth fixing.
lol. It still works & repairing the cable is cheaper than replacing the entire unit
Nothing wrong with the Fountain stereos of old. We had a CSX1500 3 in 1 as our first "modern" stereo back in 1981. A decent sounding unit,15W RMS/Ch but could have done with better speakers. The original contained an 8" dual cone driver. I tried a pair of Akai 3 ways on them in later years and it sounded great. Their Flagship CSX5000 series was pretty good too. They were based up in Grey Lynn/Ponsonby around the corner from me. Used to drop by there and buy blank tapes from them. I still have the CSX1500 and it works perfectly.
nothing particularly good about them either . 70's tech
Nothing to loose buy using the gear you have , no matter how old.
Especially if using old speakers as well .