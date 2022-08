To OP - OLED is best picture quality for the money, and really the only risk to consider is burn in. I have friends that have had their B6 since new and running with no issues to date, and have read online reviews where their C9 has burn in, so your experience may vary. We were in this same predicament last year and ultimately ended up with a Q95T as the price made more sense than the C9/CX at the time. Panasonic was also considered but back of my mind I had thought about getting HDMI 2.1 for next gen consoles..

A year later I am yet to own a next gen console, and rather got a newer PC to game on, so the TV 4k/120hz / VRR etc ended up not being relevant in my case.

Do I sometimes wish I got the OLED? Yes.

Do I regret buying my TV? Absolutely not, I absolutely enjoy anything on it and the few times I did fall asleep after watching something (and left on a static screen), I have no post concerns about burn in.

Can't go wrong with the plethora of options available now, at a minimum go for something with full array local dimming or if cash allows then OLED is definitely great for content consumption.

When I was shopping for the C1 the sales assistant offered me what he said was a wall mounted version, but I can't remember the model number. I'm guessing you will be wall mounting if you are looking at the Frame?

That model would be the G1, and I recall them having a no-gap mount which would look super stylish... just at a higher cost of course