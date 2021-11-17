One of the HDMI inputs on my tv has stoppe working. I have no spare HDM inputs and multiplier boxs don't work. It has Component Video input and my Cyrus Discmaster also has Component Video output. I want to make up an appropriate cable using good materials.

I'm tempted to use Gotham GAC-3 cable, 3 seperate wires with an overall Reussian screening. Can I use each wire with c. 1/3 of the copper screening for the 3 component signals? Is there sufficient contact betwwen the myriad of screening wires to ensure a good return signal?