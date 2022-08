mcarans: Thanks for your reply and suggestion. How can i tell the panel type of a TV from the specs? The reason I ask is that I saw that the Samsung 55Q80A is similarly priced and I read that "US Q80A = ADS (except 50, 85'') EU Q80A = VA" (from here) So I'm trying to work out if the NZ Q80A is ADS like the US or VA like the EU. If it were VA, would it be a good choice?

Good question; unless the manufacturer is forward with their specs (which most use flowery marketing-speak instead), real review sites like rtings.com, flatpanelshd.com, and sites like displayspecifications.com.

It looks like you are right about the Euro Q80A, which is news to me. I notice their models begin with a QExxQ80A model number, whereas the US models are QNxxQ80A, and ours are QAxxQ80A, so it is hard to tell what is going on. Unless a GZ member has one, hit up a retailer and see if you can find a knowledgeable salesperson. The link above also seems to have instructions to find out through the service menu if you can get your hands on a demo model remote.

If it's a VA model, it brings it back into consideration, but Sony's measured performance, better OS, and more natural picture processing would be pulling me more that way TBH. The lack of Dolby Vision support on the Samsung is another thing too.