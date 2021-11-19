Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Anyone here own a Samsung QA55Q80A TV?
#290560 19-Nov-2021 17:08
Does anyone here own a Samsung QA55Q80A TV? If so, can you confirm if it has a VA panel or not?

  #2815969 19-Nov-2021 23:43
Not sure about the QA55's, but they are likely to be the same as the QN55's shown here - so not a VA panel on the 55"

 

 

Source: https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/samsung/q80-q80a-qled 

  #2816001 20-Nov-2021 07:21
Apparently "US Q80A = ADS (except 50, 85'') EU Q80A = VA" (from https://www.rtings.com/tv/discussions/j8_279MBwhLhbhzL/panel-type-65-european-model and https://www.avforums.com/threads/samsung-au9000-or-q80a.2381321/post-29709678), so I'm wondering whether NZ Q80A is like US or EU.

  #2816819 22-Nov-2021 02:01
Well there's my theory out the window lol.....

 

As a side-note, I just bought a QA65QN90A yesterday. It blows my old 2014 Samsung 55" HD out of the water. I'm having fun working out all the features - the fact that I can use the TV remote for basic Sky functions such as powering on and changing channels blows my mind....

