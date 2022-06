TBH, how many headphones sans ANC at that price point would you say are ‘good’, let alone those that come with extra features? Which raises the key question - are you talking audio quality, noise cancellation effectiveness, ANC-caused hissing, build quality…

I’ve bought my son a pair of these for Christmas when 1day had them for $100. Haven’t heard them myself but reviews are ok and for his purposes they’ll do fine; https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=4895945.

That said, he managed to break the band of another pair of Plantronics headphones earlier in the year, so probably a dumb pair to buy - makes the point that many kids are not good at looking after devices! I should have looked for a pair with metal through the band.