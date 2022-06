If you have been using the 3.5mm output on a pi and not finding it totally disgusting audio, then you should be happy with any of the audio hats available.

There is a minor difference between the ones I have bought as far as their ability to quieten the high noise floor of the powersupply going thru the pi, but its minor, and all are so much better than the onboard and comparable to most audio gear for low noise levels.

The x400 is a pretty good board, if you are ok with its low power levels for background music and the bass issues with a cheap class D amplifier then it will save you from having to have a seperate amplifier powered up all the time ready to send audio to, and it also powers the pi from the 24v powerbrick meaning that its one less thing to have to power up.