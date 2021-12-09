Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sony Customer Service issue
parosser

21 posts

Geek


#291859 9-Dec-2021 11:53
Hi,

 

I ordered a new TV direct from Sony. Despite their website saying if you ordered priory to 8am, the item will be shipped the next business day, almost three weeks later there is no sign of delivery.

 

Interestingly after a day, my account on Sony showed "Delivered". however, when I check the Fliway tracking, the ETA for pick-up has been rolling forward every day. Fliway said they've attempted to pick-up from Sony but the TV has not been available. Calling the offshore Sony Call Centre is a painful experience and they keep on telling me the same ETA I can see on Fliway, except they seem to think that's the delivery date. I try and explain the situation but they don't seem to understand. I have even asked for the so called Customer Relationship team to contact me, but as yet nothing. No one seems to know where the TV is never-mind any idea on delivery.

 

 

 

Anyone from Sony reading this that can help? Or anyone have any suggestions on getting any traction with Sony?

 

 

 

For anyone else reading this I'd recommend not buying anything direct from Sony as it has turned out to be a very painful process. Sony easily take your money, but trying to get any service from them is impossible. 

heavenlywild
4221 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2829335 9-Dec-2021 11:55
Gosh you are a patient person.

 

I would ask for a credit card reversal at this stage unless you got a really good price for it.

parosser

21 posts

Geek


  #2829423 9-Dec-2021 12:33
LOL - I'm not known for my patience! But in this case i was being patient as I know couriers are very busy. However, the couriers haven't been able to pick up the TV and Sony don't seem to know what's going on!

 

Luckily I did pay by credit card and I have already contacted my bank to start the reversal process. This can take a few weeks and I am hoping Sony will figure out what is going on in the meantime.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73839 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829442 9-Dec-2021 12:55
@parosser could you please PM details of order, name, address so I can pass to someone to look at this?




parosser

21 posts

Geek


  #2836271 21-Dec-2021 11:30
Update, finally had the tv delivered last week.

 

Thanks to @freitasm for using his contacts and also a local Sony Customer Services rep that I was able to contact.

 

The issue appeared to be the courier bar code had been ripped off and the tracking information was therefore incorrect. It was difficult to convince the offshore Sony call centre that something was wrong. It was only through local Sony staff that the TV was found and successfully delivered.

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73839 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2836273 21-Dec-2021 11:31
Great result.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6228 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2836285 21-Dec-2021 11:57
parosser:

 

Update, finally had the tv delivered last week.

 

Thanks to @freitasm for using his contacts and also a local Sony Customer Services rep that I was able to contact.

 

The issue appeared to be the courier bar code had been ripped off and the tracking information was therefore incorrect. It was difficult to convince the offshore Sony call centre that something was wrong. It was only through local Sony staff that the TV was found and successfully delivered.

 

 

I hope they were suitably apologetic etc - or a free product as compensation for all the stuffing around.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

