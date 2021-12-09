Hi,

I ordered a new TV direct from Sony. Despite their website saying if you ordered priory to 8am, the item will be shipped the next business day, almost three weeks later there is no sign of delivery.

Interestingly after a day, my account on Sony showed "Delivered". however, when I check the Fliway tracking, the ETA for pick-up has been rolling forward every day. Fliway said they've attempted to pick-up from Sony but the TV has not been available. Calling the offshore Sony Call Centre is a painful experience and they keep on telling me the same ETA I can see on Fliway, except they seem to think that's the delivery date. I try and explain the situation but they don't seem to understand. I have even asked for the so called Customer Relationship team to contact me, but as yet nothing. No one seems to know where the TV is never-mind any idea on delivery.

Anyone from Sony reading this that can help? Or anyone have any suggestions on getting any traction with Sony?

For anyone else reading this I'd recommend not buying anything direct from Sony as it has turned out to be a very painful process. Sony easily take your money, but trying to get any service from them is impossible.