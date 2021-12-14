My 3 yr old LCD TV has developed a thin vertical green line down the screen. Anyone know what this is any whether it can be repaired? I have gone back to the retailer who has referred it to the manufacturer.
Its there on all inputs so that rules out the source and cables. Powering off at the wall makes no difference. Guess the manufacturer will have to replace it. Trouble is its a 70" which aren't available any more and the comparable 75" sets only have 3 hdmi ports when I currently have (and use) 4. Could really do without the hassle at this time of year.
A single line of dead or bright pixels that won't go away indicates a panel failure - bad connection where the driver lines are bonded to the LCD, or driver faulty. Either way, it a faulty LCD panel, Unless you can locate a donor TV for a panel, it's e-waste.
As above, faulty panel. Very unlikely to be worth repairing if you're paying. Try give it a light tap at the top and bottom of the display and see if it goes away. It will probably come back eventually.
We have almost 10yo LCD TV LG 55', 3 or 4 years ago, a white vertical line appeared on the tv panel and i thought initially that it is a permanent fault and it was time to upgrade the TV, but in a couple of weeks it disappeared by itself after dayly power on-off cycles.
Linux: Throw the CGA at the retailer a TV should last longer than 3 years!So far the retailer is playing ball and is dealing with the manufacturer who has requested photos and the serial number. Will see how it goes but yes I agree I have rights under the CGA and the TV should last longer than 3 years.
Just to give an update. The retailer just stuffed around. Ended up calling LG direct who arranged for a tech to call which he did today. He took one look and told me what I already knew, the panel needed replacing and that it would take a couple of weeks to arrive. Sure is taking a while.