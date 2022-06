blackjack17:

So at my 80 year old Aunt's today and she asked me what was the best way get TV on demand on her TV. She has an 8 year old TV and wants as simple solution as possible (she doesn't want to buy a new TV but will do if she has to).

She doesn't want to chrome cast

She has no apple devices

Has a separate sky box (no idea what plan).

Doesn't have Netflix/amazon/Disney/etc Just wants to watch free to air

A few weeks ago I would have said a VTV would be perfect. I even have an unused one that she could have but I don't want her getting used it it and then have to give it up.

So what are the options?

SmartVU

mibox s with the app side loaded

new tv

Any thing I am missing?

(keep in mind she is 80+ and wants simple. I don't want to be round every couple of weeks fixing stuff)