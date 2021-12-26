Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TV on demand for an old person
blackjack17

1478 posts

Uber Geek


#293071 26-Dec-2021 16:22
So at my 80 year old Aunt's today and she asked me what was the best way get TV on demand on her TV.  She has an 8 year old TV and wants as simple solution as possible (she doesn't want to buy a new TV but will do if she has to).

 

  • She doesn't want to chrome cast
  • She has no apple devices
  • Has a separate sky box (no idea what plan).
  • Doesn't have Netflix/amazon/Disney/etc  Just wants to watch free to air

A few weeks ago I would have said a VTV would be perfect.  I even have an unused one that she could have but I don't want her getting used it it and then have to give it up.

 

 

 

So what are the options?

 

  • SmartVU
  • mibox s with the app side loaded
  • new tv

Any thing I am missing?

 

(keep in mind she is 80+ and wants simple.  I don't want to be round every couple of weeks fixing stuff)

 

 






RunningMan
7035 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838611 26-Dec-2021 16:31
Apple TV is probably the easiest from user point of view.

blackjack17

1478 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838612 26-Dec-2021 16:33
RunningMan:

 

Apple TV is probably the easiest from user point of view.

 

 

For someone that has no other apple devices and no desire to do so?






cyril7
8729 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2838613 26-Dec-2021 16:35
Hi I recently sorted an appleTV for an 84yr old family friend. She does have both iPad and iPhone, but in reality other than an existing iCloud account it makes little diff.

End of story, she took to it like a duck to water, the TV3 and TVNZ apps are well sorted on ATV.

Cyril

Edit, in response to your response to Runingman, ATV is by far the best sorted solution, IMHO, and as a declaration, I have two ATVs and NO other apple devices



wellygary
6645 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838615 26-Dec-2021 16:41
blackjack17:

 

RunningMan:

 

Apple TV is probably the easiest from user point of view.

 

 

For someone that has no other apple devices and no desire to do so?

 

 

Interaction with other i-devices is unrequited, ... you would need to create an apple ID for them to access the app store, but there is no need to link it to any form of payment if they are just downloading free apps..

 

In terms of operation, The UX on an apple tv  is pretty clear and simple esp if you are going to install and setup the NZ on Demand apps for them .. + it also allows easy access to $$$ services such as Netflix Disney etc should the desire arise in the future....

RunningMan
7035 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838618 26-Dec-2021 16:47
blackjack17:

 

For someone that has no other apple devices and no desire to do so?

 

 

Yes. You don't need another Apple product, any generic USB charger will be OK for recharging the remote occasionally,  and you don't have to desire a product for it to be the best solution.

Eva888
1083 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2838634 26-Dec-2021 17:44
Just don't get the 4th gen Apple TV which has the remote that you swipe forward on the top half. I have one and hate it therefore I avoid using the box. Very tiring on the thumb and not at all responsive.

blackjack17

1478 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838638 26-Dec-2021 18:03
Instead of adding an extra remote and a new OS to learn plus having to spend $300 dollars on a new device might this TV be a better option?

 

Quality is not the main issue, usability is. 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/sony-43-x80j-4k-led-2021-television/N204958.html?lang=default

 

One remote less to go wrong. (her tv is 8 years old and will die at some stage)








gzt

gzt
13577 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2838640 26-Dec-2021 18:07
Is the TV remote still necessary with Apple TV?

blackjack17

1478 posts

Uber Geek


  #2838644 26-Dec-2021 18:11
RunningMan:

 

blackjack17:

 

For someone that has no other apple devices and no desire to do so?

 

 

Yes. You don't need another Apple product, any generic USB charger will be OK for recharging the remote occasionally,  and you don't have to desire a product for it to be the best solution.

 

 

My understanding of apple devices is they work best as an ecosystem.






gzt

gzt
13577 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2838698 26-Dec-2021 18:23
blackjack17:
  • Has a separate sky box (no idea what plan).

    • Assuming she intends to keep that service - does Sky have a new STB with NZ tv channel on demand service support?

    Spyware
    2973 posts

    Uber Geek

    Lifetime subscriber

      #2838699 26-Dec-2021 18:28
    gzt:
    Assuming she intends to keep that service - does Sky have a new STB with NZ tv channel on demand service support?

     

    Not at present. Wait 6 months and see.




    

    alasta
    5671 posts

    Uber Geek

    Trusted
    Subscriber

      #2838730 26-Dec-2021 19:37
    gzt: Is the TV remote still necessary with Apple TV?

     

    In my case, no it's not needed. I have an older Apple TV but I have upgraded to the latest remote and it is able to turn on the TV, control the volume and obviously it takes care of all the functionality on the Apple TV itself. My original TV remote is stuffed away in a cupboard somewhere.

     

    It's worth noting that this solution will only work if the Apple TV is going to be your only source for content. If you still need to use conventional Freeview then you will be juggling two remotes and this could be confusing for an older person.

     

    I can't stress enough the importance of having the latest Apple TV remote as the previous generation required a level of dexterity that most elderly people don't have. Also, make sure that you disable the touch sensitive 'wheel' for the same reason. 

    RunningMan
    7035 posts

    Uber Geek


      #2838743 26-Dec-2021 20:47
    blackjack17:

     

    My understanding of apple devices is they work best as an ecosystem.

     

     

    Not quite. It's a great media player that's easy to use. It could work better as part of an ecosystem if there's other parts of that ecosystem that are useful to you.

     

    This is all moot really though. Best you get said old person down to the shop and try a couple of things out - see what they actually feel comfortable using.

    KiwiSurfer
    1008 posts

    Uber Geek

    ID Verified
    Lifetime subscriber

      #2838745 26-Dec-2021 20:55
    blackjack17:

     

    My understanding of apple devices is they work best as an ecosystem.

     

     

    While it is nice to be able to pair the ATV with other Apple devices, it is not necessary whatsoever for any TV operations. The only additional stuff you get via the ecosystem you speak of is stuff like viewing your iCloud photos etc. Stuff that can be easily ignored if it's not worth their while.

     

    My 70+ year old mother loves her old generation ATV and finds it really easy to use. She only uses it to watch Netflix I think which is a good enough use case for it. She doesn't use any of the additional features even though she could as she has a iPhone/iPad. So IMHO even if she had an Android phone/tablet it would not affect her use of the ATV at all. She just turns it on, selects Netflix, selects whatever she want to see and off she goes. Easy peasy.

     

    We gave her our old ATV which had the old remote which works great. I agree the newer ATV remote is awful (even 30-something me finds it tricky since my finger likes to rest on the surface usually triggering an unwanted 'click' action plus the swipe motion is tricky to get right). So perhaps pop on TradeMe and look for a old generation one second hand with the old remote (with buttons that looks like a circle IIRC -- not the one with a black squareish touchpad on the top). If it's just Netflix then the old gen ATVs should be sweet.

     

    And yes it's possible to use the ATV remote on its own however if you still need access to Freeview/DTV etc then the TV remote is still needed to switch back to DTV that as the ATV remote has only the button necessary to run the ATV itself (including sending a signal to the TV to switch to the input for ATV) and nothing else. Very simple remote so may be worth pairing it with either the existing TV remote she knows (or getting a simple aftermarket one that just has the basic buttons?) and explaining that ATV remote is for Netflix and TV remote is for TV.

    RunningMan
    7035 posts

    Uber Geek


      #2838747 26-Dec-2021 21:04
    KiwiSurfer:[snip]  So perhaps pop on TradeMe and look for a old generation one second hand with the old remote (with buttons that looks like a circle IIRC -- not the one with a black squareish touchpad on the top). If it's just Netflix then the old gen ATVs should be sweet.

     

     

    Wouldn't recommend this - it won't do what you want. The most recent of the ones using that remote was the gen 3 which was discontinued about 5 or 6 years ago. You can't install NZ TV apps on it so it won't do NZ TV on demand.

     

    The most recent Apple TV (HD & 4K) were updated a few months back to use a similar style remote (no touch pad, called Siri remote) and this is what you will get if you buy new now.

