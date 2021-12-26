blackjack17: My understanding of apple devices is they work best as an ecosystem.

While it is nice to be able to pair the ATV with other Apple devices, it is not necessary whatsoever for any TV operations. The only additional stuff you get via the ecosystem you speak of is stuff like viewing your iCloud photos etc. Stuff that can be easily ignored if it's not worth their while.

My 70+ year old mother loves her old generation ATV and finds it really easy to use. She only uses it to watch Netflix I think which is a good enough use case for it. She doesn't use any of the additional features even though she could as she has a iPhone/iPad. So IMHO even if she had an Android phone/tablet it would not affect her use of the ATV at all. She just turns it on, selects Netflix, selects whatever she want to see and off she goes. Easy peasy.

We gave her our old ATV which had the old remote which works great. I agree the newer ATV remote is awful (even 30-something me finds it tricky since my finger likes to rest on the surface usually triggering an unwanted 'click' action plus the swipe motion is tricky to get right). So perhaps pop on TradeMe and look for a old generation one second hand with the old remote (with buttons that looks like a circle IIRC -- not the one with a black squareish touchpad on the top). If it's just Netflix then the old gen ATVs should be sweet.

And yes it's possible to use the ATV remote on its own however if you still need access to Freeview/DTV etc then the TV remote is still needed to switch back to DTV that as the ATV remote has only the button necessary to run the ATV itself (including sending a signal to the TV to switch to the input for ATV) and nothing else. Very simple remote so may be worth pairing it with either the existing TV remote she knows (or getting a simple aftermarket one that just has the basic buttons?) and explaining that ATV remote is for Netflix and TV remote is for TV.