blackjack17:

So at my 80 year old Aunt's today and she asked me what was the best way get TV on demand on her TV. She has an 8 year old TV and wants as simple solution as possible (she doesn't want to buy a new TV but will do if she has to).
- She doesn't want to chrome cast
- She has no apple devices
- Has a separate sky box (no idea what plan).
- Doesn't have Netflix/amazon/Disney/etc Just wants to watch free to air
A few weeks ago I would have said a VTV would be perfect. I even have an unused one that she could have but I don't want her getting used it it and then have to give it up.
So what are the options?
- SmartVU
- mibox s with the app side loaded
- new tv
Any thing I am missing?
(keep in mind she is 80+ and wants simple. I don't want to be round every couple of weeks fixing stuff)