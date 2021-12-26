I had a similar problem with my older LG TV and I was able to fix the problem by replacing the HDMI cable. I can't remember where I acquired the existing HDMI cable but it was probably a cheapie that I bought many years ago.

Having said that, the Apple TV is the only HDMI source that I have. Because you have two seperate HDMI sources it would have to be a huge coincidence if both HDMI cables have failed at exactly the same time so if your cables are reasonable quality then I would be sending the TV to the service agent.