Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sound issue with LG TV
#293074 26-Dec-2021 20:18
Our 3 year old 65" LG TV. The optical out to the stereo has stopped working and HDMI sound is doing momentary no sound for a few seconds. This across all inputs. With Sky TV input as well as the sound stoppages the screen flicks up a black screen. Before I try resets etc and go through the pain of adding accounts etc does anyone have any idea what the issue could be?

  #2838861 27-Dec-2021 07:27
*update*

We watched a movie on Netflix last night using the TV Netflix App. The sound using only the TV set speakers worked however the Digital audio out would not.
When using Sky or Apple TV the sound and image glitched with flashes of black screen and no sound.

  #2838862 27-Dec-2021 07:38
I had a similar problem with my older LG TV and I was able to fix the problem by replacing the HDMI cable. I can't remember where I acquired the existing HDMI cable but it was probably a cheapie that I bought many years ago.

 

Having said that, the Apple TV is the only HDMI source that I have. Because you have two seperate HDMI sources it would have to be a huge coincidence if both HDMI cables have failed at exactly the same time so if your cables are reasonable quality then I would be sending the TV to the service agent. 

  #2838864 27-Dec-2021 07:58
The HDMI cables were replaced recently when I was trying to resolve issues with the now discarded Vodafone TV. The optical cable has been in place for awhile, this has not been moved at all. The connections for the optical cable is all good, just not working. The optical output was working up to a couple of days ago and now not a peep from it.



  #2838917 27-Dec-2021 08:14
Maybe a CGA situation - if the optical output has failed, three years is not good enough.




  #2838920 27-Dec-2021 08:23
eracode:

Maybe a CGA situation - if the optical output has failed, three years is not good enough.



I hope not, this time of year it could take weeks to get it repaired.

Might have to get my sons out to lift it off the wall and replace all the cables. Should a purchased a Samsung with one of their single point of connection boxes.

