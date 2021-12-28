Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which TV for me
mikemix

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293104 28-Dec-2021 17:59
Hi All,

 

Struggling with the decision.....current TV is a 50" Pioneer Kuro Plasma which is coming on 14 years old so looking to go up in size.  Use is purely Sky and FTA no gaming etc, viewing distance 3m on very slight angle.  Mainly night viewing and able to control any light during the day.

 

Choices/options so far with most current pricing ending on the 31st

 

65" Sony X85J - $1986- Free delivery from Sony store
65" Sony X90J - $2298 - Free delivery from Sony store

 

65" Panasonic JZ1000 - $2998 after $300 cashback

 

75" Sony X85J - $2886- Free delivery from Sony store

 

Best bang for buck? is the Panasonic worth the extra $700 from the X90J?  how would the 75" handle Sky and Fta content?  

 

Any options I've missed?  

 

Cheers

 

 

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839658 28-Dec-2021 18:42
For upscaling content I’d recommend the Sony x90j, purely from what I’ve read on Sony’s processor. I don’t know if your Sky box is capable of 4k but native resolution is reasonably similar.

But you’ve listed two different type of panel. The Sony’s are LED panels with full array local dimming while the Panasonic is a OLED.

The panasonic would be a direct replacement to a plasma TV, OLED contrast and accuracy can’t be beaten. But it is less bright than Q/LED counterparts which may be an issue in a bright room/sunny time of day.

You also have to be aware of a few OLED care concerns e.g. don’t let it get direct sunlight, don’t run static content for excessive amounts of time.

mikemix

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842022 2-Jan-2022 17:02
Thanks for that,  decided to go with the 65" X90J - via the themarket for $2272 including delivery.   

