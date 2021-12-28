Hi All,

Struggling with the decision.....current TV is a 50" Pioneer Kuro Plasma which is coming on 14 years old so looking to go up in size. Use is purely Sky and FTA no gaming etc, viewing distance 3m on very slight angle. Mainly night viewing and able to control any light during the day.

Choices/options so far with most current pricing ending on the 31st

65" Sony X85J - $1986- Free delivery from Sony store

65" Sony X90J - $2298 - Free delivery from Sony store

65" Panasonic JZ1000 - $2998 after $300 cashback

75" Sony X85J - $2886- Free delivery from Sony store

Best bang for buck? is the Panasonic worth the extra $700 from the X90J? how would the 75" handle Sky and Fta content?

Any options I've missed?

Cheers