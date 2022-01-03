Ok so my wife bought me a Music DVD for my birthday way back in November - I have the original on Video, but the DVD is remastered and has additional features / interviews and live footage.

I just tried to play it earlier and got an error message on the TV screen "playback prohibited by region code"

does anyone know what this means - our blu-ray player is Sony and only 4-5 years old and plays all our other DVD's / Blu-ray discs fine

I put the DVD into our 2012 MacBook and it came up on the screen and played no problems, but not on the Sony Blu-ray player

why would this be? - and is there anything I can do (settings on the Sony?) to get the DVD to play on our blu-ray player?

I'd much rather listen to the DVD through the home theatre system than the little speakers connected to the MacBook

any advice would be greatly appreciated