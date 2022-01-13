Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Advice on and recommendations for an amp to power second zone
jonathan18

6124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#293325 13-Jan-2022 16:18
Send private message

Having finished setting up a new receiver I’m trying to decide whether to run it as 5.1.4 or 7.1.2; if I do go with 5.1.4, the problem is that the receiver can’t use the internal amplifiers for powering zone two, which we need for the deck speakers. As such, I’m keen on some recommendations for a suitable amp to power the second zone.

 

I'm thinking one of a relatively small and cheap amp off Ali Express or similar - it's not needing to be top-notch or overly powerful as it's just powering a couple of in-ceiling Polk speakers generally used for background music. There are cheap-as ones like this, or others a bit more like this; or the Fosi Audio TB10A from Ali for less than $80 or from Amazon for about twice that. I've had SMSL amps recommended to me prior, so perhaps something like this basic SMSL, which is about the same price. Does anyone have any advice or specific recommendations for brands/models that sound ok and are reliable?

 

Given it's just operating as a power amp, it doesn't need to have any additional features like BT, WiFi etc; the only thing I can see being useful is a trigger input so it turns on from a trigger signal from the receiver [remote powering on is key, as I don't want to have to go inside to turn on or control it; using a GA-controlled WiFi switch is another potential solution to this.]

 

I guess the other option could be to completely separate the deck speakers from the receiver; we use a CC Audio to cast music to those speakers, so I could connect the CC directly to a small integrated amp - or are there ones with built-in CC?

 

Thanks for any ideas.

 

 

Create new topic
davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850248 13-Jan-2022 16:36
Send private message

I've got a cheap tpa3116 (I thin that's right) for outside speakers.  Running off a line out of an old 6.1 amp.  As you were thinking of.

 

I can remotely power it on via zwave (a wifi plug would do similar, but I had spare zwave ones).

 

But one feature I'd like is some sort of ability to remote change volume.  Be it bluetooth/ir or something else.  Unfortunately looking for bluetooth amps, gets ones with a bluetooth receiver for audio not with a servo for control.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
jonathan18

6124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850250 13-Jan-2022 16:41
Send private message

davidcole:

 

I've got a cheap tpa3116 (I thin that's right) for outside speakers.  Running off a line out of an old 6.1 amp.  As you were thinking of.

 

I can remotely power it on via zwave (a wifi plug would do similar, but I had spare zwave ones).

 

But one feature I'd like is some sort of ability to remote change volume.  Be it bluetooth/ir or something else.  Unfortunately looking for bluetooth amps, gets ones with a bluetooth receiver for audio not with a servo for control.

 

 

 

 

Good to know I'm on the right track.

 

Given we use a CC Audio I'm ok with remote volume control - all controllable via the phone, plus there are three Home Minis within shouting distance! Have you thought about using something like an Echo with audio out connected to the amp?

davidcole
5529 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2850251 13-Jan-2022 16:52
Send private message

Ah yeah, the last time I was using it I did that with a chromecast Audio. 

That kinda worked, but doesn’t work for fm tuner content. 
im actually going to replace the cc in my amp (and I have a raspberry pi as well for airplay). With a single raspberry pi with a digi+ board running volumio.   So I can hook it to the amp via toslink for airplay and Spotify connect 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



jonathan18

6124 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2850678 14-Jan-2022 12:30
Send private message

At this stage I'm thinking of a Fosi Audio BT10A; NZ $87 from Ali Express or about NZ $117 from Amazon.au. These seem to generally get pretty good reviews, plus I realised there is a benefit of also having BT, as it would provide a backup/secondary connection method that can bypass the use of the receiver completely.

 

Does anyone know of another model out there that offers better bang for buck?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 