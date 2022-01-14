I bought a Sony X85J Google TV based TV a few months ago and have been having trouble with it intermittently turning off the Wifi.

The only way I can turn it back on is by restarting the TV. I if just click enable wifi on the tv, it looks like it turns on, but when i go back to it its actually off.

I did a quick bit of research online and found other Google TV user compalining of the same issue but couldnt see any mentioning my Sony TV also.

I have a vanilla Unifi setup at home and when I look at the Wifi stats for the Sony TV its starts off with good signal then flutuates a lot until it finally karks it.

To me it looks like overtime the wlan in the TV just fails over time until it finally disables itself. When its connected its sitting at -68dbm on 5ghz at 200mbs

Be very interested to know if anyone has had a similar experience.