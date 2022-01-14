Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Anyone with Google TV wifi issues?
dimsim

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#293347 14-Jan-2022 17:32
I bought a Sony X85J Google TV based TV a few months ago and have been having trouble with it intermittently turning off the Wifi.

 

The only way I can turn it back on is by restarting the TV. I if just click enable wifi on the tv, it looks like it turns on, but when i go back to it its actually off.

 

I did a quick bit of research online and found other Google TV user compalining of the same issue but couldnt see any mentioning my Sony TV also.

 

I have a vanilla Unifi setup at home and when I look at the Wifi stats for the Sony TV its starts off with good signal then flutuates a lot until it finally karks it.

 

 

To me it looks like overtime the wlan in the TV just fails over time until it finally disables itself. When its connected its sitting at -68dbm on 5ghz at 200mbs

 

Be very interested to know if anyone has had a similar experience.

andysh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #2895555 2-Apr-2022 00:41
Late reply sorry.. but I have got exactly the same issue but on X80J. Did you even end up finding a solution? I thought it might have been the TV trying to switch APs but same issue when I fixed it to a single AP.

 

 

gzt

gzt
13641 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2895563 2-Apr-2022 08:42
Does it help if you turn off 5ghz?

Quinny
754 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2896759 4-Apr-2022 13:49
I have the same issue but only on one Panasonic tv. Not found a solution yet. I am using the Deco Mesh from Vodafone (no router setup) 



andysh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #2896862 4-Apr-2022 16:39
Have turned off 5ghz and so far hasn't dropped. Will report back if it does.

andysh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #2900418 12-Apr-2022 15:10
Have forced it to 2.4ghz and it still has been disconnecting, from what I can see randomly. Guess its time to run some Cat6.

dimsim

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2900527 12-Apr-2022 16:41
i think I've found a solution - I've statically configured the connection and that seems to be working. No disconnects as yet, seems to be a problem with dhcp when renewing an expired lease.

 

there's something clearly wrong with the ipstack in my tv. even trying to set the static ip, once I saved it, it reported the wrong number. eg. i set it at 192.168.1.100, it then reported being 192.168.1.101

 

i had to try a couple of times but finally got it to stick.

 

 

andysh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #2900533 12-Apr-2022 17:04
Good idea, have set that up on the 5GHz network.



andysh
188 posts

Master Geek


  #2904459 20-Apr-2022 16:59
Gave up on the Wi-Fi. Even with static IP it kept dropping, so have ran a cat6 cable. Lets see how that goes... 

dimsim

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910396 5-May-2022 08:36
mine hasn't yet stopped working since statically setting.

 

I did also see this post by @Aredwood where setting a reservation may also help. I might try that also now its been a month or so without any disconnections.

