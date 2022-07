We bought a new tv, Panasonic 48" jz1000 OLED and a new soundbar LG SN5Y soundbar. For some reason when we select opt/hdmi arc on the soundbar, we don't get any sound and the soundbar keeps muting/un-muting itself. The HDMI cable is plugged into the HDMI arc port on the back of the TV and into the soundbar. Under the sound settings, we can see it automatically flicking back and forth between tv speakers and surround. Tried 2 hdmi cables



Anyone seen anything like this?



Cheers