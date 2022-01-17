Lizard1977

When I moved into my new home late last year I bought new AV gear - an LG C1 OLED TV and a Samsung HQ-Q950a Atmos soundbar. I've wall-mounted the TV and in lieu of wall-mounting the soundar (for now) I've got it setup on a bookcase below the TV, with the rear surround speakers wall mounted just above ear level to the left and right of my couch (but due to space limitations, not really behind the couch). The sub is next to the couch.
I've "tested" this setup with some Atmos videos on youtube, and it sounds okay, good even. But I bought the soundbar with very little knowledge of Atmos and what to expect, or how to get the best out of it. Does anyone know of a good guide to setting up an Atmos soundbar to get the best performance (especially acknowledging that most homes are not showrooms, and can't always be configured in the ideal way for optimal performance)? I've looked at the Samsung manual but there doesn't seem to be much to calibrate/configure. It's possible that the sound from my sources isn't Atmos-compatible (mostly Netflix - I upgraded to the 4K plan; Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Youtube. I have a library of DVDs and BR on Plex, but many of those were ripped from my collection without thought for the audio source - I may have to re-rip for better audio), but it's also hard to be sure whether it's not optimised for Atmos, or whether I haven't set things up correctly.
Any advice?