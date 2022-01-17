Lizard1977



Something I tried after setting Atmos up was to unplug all but the four height speakers as I was interested to hear what content they were sent. It showed that for quite a bit of the time they seriously do nothing!



One thing your can do is have a trial with the same bit of content, playing it in various formats, eg the bitstream signal you had going prior, DD+, and Atmos, to have good listen to the differences in audio. There should be a noticeable difference.



But, yeah, that initial setup can be pretty important, so it could be worth running it again just to be sure. It's also worth checking the readings its calibration has come up with, and having a fiddle with them, especially say relative volume of each speaker (though I'm not sure how this works on a soundbar?) This way, even if you go back to the calibrated settings, you've got a good idea of what is going on.



In the end, though, it's what it sounds like in everyday use that matters. I reckon spend a bit of time just watching a bit of content and live with the system for a bit. Also I'm sure I or other local members can provide their 2cs' worth on positioning etc, just as I have sought advice from others...