Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Guide to calibrate/test Samsung Atmos soundbar
Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#293378 17-Jan-2022 13:54
Send private message

When I moved into my new home late last year I bought new AV gear - an LG C1 OLED TV and a Samsung HQ-Q950a Atmos soundbar.  I've wall-mounted the TV and in lieu of wall-mounting the soundar (for now) I've got it setup on a bookcase below the TV, with the rear surround speakers wall mounted just above ear level to the left and right of my couch (but due to space limitations, not really behind the couch).  The sub is next to the couch.

 

I've "tested" this setup with some Atmos videos on youtube, and it sounds okay, good even.  But I bought the soundbar with very little knowledge of Atmos and what to expect, or how to get the best out of it.  Does anyone know of a good guide to setting up an Atmos soundbar to get the best performance (especially acknowledging that most homes are not showrooms, and can't always be configured in the ideal way for optimal performance)?  I've looked at the Samsung manual but there doesn't seem to be much to calibrate/configure.  It's possible that the sound from my sources isn't Atmos-compatible (mostly Netflix - I upgraded to the 4K plan; Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Youtube.  I have a library of DVDs and BR on Plex, but many of those were ripped from my collection without thought for the audio source - I may have to re-rip for better audio), but it's also hard to be sure whether it's not optimised for Atmos, or whether I haven't set things up correctly.

 

Any advice?

Create new topic
Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852303 17-Jan-2022 15:26
Send private message

I believe you can calibrate the Samsung sound bars via the Samsung app on your mobile device... from memory the issue with their app is that it doesn't allow you to set the rear speakers up at independent distances (ie one at 3m and another a 4.2m from the listening position). Instead Samsung would force both speakers to be @ identical distances from the listening position...

 

For ATMOS, you'll want to ensure the eARC settings of your TV are set to Bitstream and that you have suitable speeds on your network connection to enable successful playback.

 

For Plex... yes, ripping with the correct settings is a must, but you also need to do some research into how well LG's Plex app will work with lossless audio output via an LG TV. I'm not sure if it has any file limitations (ie multi-channel PCM).

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852308 17-Jan-2022 15:45
Send private message

Thanks for that.  I did run the calibration program via the Samsung SmartThings app, but I couldn't really tell if it made a difference.  I was curious if there was a demo disc (or streaming equivalent) that I could try to test out the range of Atmos capabilities.  I found this on Youtube and it was pretty immersive and sounds good, but it wasn't quite as impressive as the in-store demo.  I guess I was trying to find out if it was the audio content or if I needed to change my calibration or configuration to get the maximum effect.

 

I'll take another look at the TV settings, but I've been through the whole menu and haven't yet found anything for eARC about bitstream.  TV is connected via gigabit ethernet to my network, and via HDMI eARC to the soundbar, so speed should be fine.  I haven't noticed any lag or delay with sound.  I guess it's mainly the "above" sound and rear sound features that seem a little diminished or absent (again, hard to know unless I can be sure that the audio source is supposed to provide those effects).

jonathan18
6142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852324 17-Jan-2022 16:28
Send private message

@Lizard1977: Are you sure YT supports Atmos audio streams? I recall looking into YT’s support of even DD 5.1 a while back and found they didn’t support that (though I read YT TV supports 5.1 as of mid-2021; perhaps YT Premium also?), and nothing I can find via a web search indicates YT supports Atmos.

(I am still somewhat confused and actually bemused by the DD 5.1 videos on YT, given they actually have just matrixed audio, eg like Dolby Pro Logic; I can imagine the Atmos ones are similar. Reminds of the attempt to advertise a high res video product on a CRT!)

I’ve just gone through the hassle last week of sorting out the Atmos capability of my receiver, so know what you’re experiencing! I don’t have the Samsung system so don’t know what the unit or app shows, but is there any indication given that your sound bar is actually decoding an Atmos audio stream, as opposed to simply up-mixing a more basic signal? (This with the YT stuff anyway.)

I would try Atmos content directly from the TV’s built-in app, and just confirm the Samsung is recognising and decoding it as Atmos (this is confirmed on my receiver’s screen, plus in the phone app; the Samsung may have the equivalent). I found I had to go into both the TV’s and my media player’s settings to say I had an Atmos system - this is a Panasonic OLED and a GCCwGTV - as initially I wasn’t getting Atmos.

As for demo content - you mention you’ve got Disney, and most of their content like Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar has Atmos. I just searched the internet for apparently good examples to check mine was set up ok - found one that does absolutely show Atmos in full flight was The Tomorrow War which is on Prime Video; I’m thinking particularly from about 33 minutes in, through to about 40.

Happy to help in-person if that helps, though I’m out of PN for the rest of the week - but let me know if you want some help or to have a listen to my setup.



Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852329 17-Jan-2022 16:37
Send private message

Thanks @johnathan18 I've been using the YT app built-in with the LG TV.  I use YT Premium, but as you say I can't be sure that Atmos content is actually Atmos (though the video I linked appears to be from a legitimate Dolby account, so one would hope that the content supplied is actually Atmos).

 

I'll take a look at Tomorrow War.  It's on my list to watch anyway.  I haven't seen anything on either the Soundbar or the TV to indicate when it is decoding Atmos content (or not), but will take another look.  If I'm still in the dark after that I'll get in touch for a demo session with you when you're available.  A comparison of different setups might be useful.

jonathan18
6142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852345 17-Jan-2022 16:54
Send private message

Yeah, I’d be highly sceptical of the 5.1 or Atmos capabilities of even Dolby’s videos on YT, given there appears to be no confirmation anywhere that I can find that YT (outside of ‘YouTube TV - is that even available here?) is capable of it; this is where getting getting visual confirmation from your sound bar as to what it’s decoding is so useful.

 

Speaking of which, it does appear the Q950A (which I assume is what you have?) does tell you if it’s decoding Atmos (which reminds me - I also see this on the TV, ie at the start of the video it’ll have icons that flash up for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision):

 

“I just got the Q950A myself and I’ve noticed that as soon as you start to play Atmos content, then “Dolby Atmos” should scroll by on the soundbar’s display. Netflix should also show Dolby Atmos beside Dolby Vision so it’s possible the setup you have is off a bit.”

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/Soundbars/comments/rb1140/how_to_know_if_my_soundbar_is_playing_dolby_atmos/#

 

Sure thing - back on Saturday, so any time from then would work. @ShinyChrome has mentioned having a summertime catch-up for PN members; I’m happy to volunteer my place (he says without checking with his partner first…)

Dunnersfella
4032 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852477 17-Jan-2022 20:52
Send private message

YouTube certainly doesn't offer ATMOS... but it doesn't stop people from posting content that they say is a surround sound demo.

 

So there's that.

 

I had a conversation with a Harvey Norman sales person who said he had a lot of big brand ATMOS sound bars returned as their on-TV demo sounds great - but sadly nowhere even close to how it will sound in your home. So again, there's that.

Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852503 17-Jan-2022 22:06
Send private message

I just tried a couple of Netflix titles that supposedly are Atmos (they also have the Dolby Vision logo) and the soundbar didn't show anything on the display about Dolby Atmos.  I tried The Tomorrow War on Prime as well, and the only thing that showed on the soundbar display was "eARC".

 

I delved back into the settings on the TV and while it's greyed out, the Dolby Atmos toggle is on, DTV Audio Setting is set to Auto, eARC support is toggled on, and Digital Sound Output is set to PCM.  Should this last one be set to Passthrough?



jonathan18
6142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852516 17-Jan-2022 22:23
Send private message

Yep, it should be. The decoding will happen in the soundbar so you want the tv to 'passthrough' the signal unmolested. Have it set to PCM and you definitely won't get Atmos or even DD 5.1.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Soundbars/comments/jwly93/digital_audio_out_setting_for_lg_cx_jbl_91/

https://www.rtings.com/tv/tests/inputs/5-1-surround-audio-passthrough

Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852520 17-Jan-2022 22:27
Send private message

I just tried it, and the Netflix titles are now showing DOLBY ATMOS on the soundbar display.  So that answers that question at least - it wasn't providing Atmos sound before, but it should be now.

 

I'll sit through a few titles over the next week and see how the sound is.  Other than Netflix and Prime, are there any "demo discs" to illustrate the full sound effect?  Now that I know the signal is being handled correctly, the next question is whether my positioning of the equipment is optimal for my room.

jonathan18
6142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852533 17-Jan-2022 22:49
Send private message

Something I tried after setting Atmos up was to unplug all but the four height speakers as I was interested to hear what content they were sent. It showed that for quite a bit of the time they seriously do nothing!

One thing your can do is have a trial with the same bit of content, playing it in various formats, eg the bitstream signal you had going prior, DD+, and Atmos, to have good listen to the differences in audio. There should be a noticeable difference.

But, yeah, that initial setup can be pretty important, so it could be worth running it again just to be sure. It's also worth checking the readings its calibration has come up with, and having a fiddle with them, especially say relative volume of each speaker (though I'm not sure how this works on a soundbar?) This way, even if you go back to the calibrated settings, you've got a good idea of what is going on.

In the end, though, it's what it sounds like in everyday use that matters. I reckon spend a bit of time just watching a bit of content and live with the system for a bit. Also I'm sure I or other local members can provide their 2cs' worth on positioning etc, just as I have sought advice from others...

jonathan18
6142 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2852534 17-Jan-2022 22:57
Send private message

You mentioned you had Disney, so don't forget all of the stuff on there with Atmos. Also, you may be surprised at how good non-Atmos surround can be. I've been impressed at the upmixing my amp does on such content, as I had been somewhat concerned changing from 7.1 to 5.1.4 would take away from non-Atmos content.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74058 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852570 18-Jan-2022 08:47
Send private message

Just came here to say it... As above, lots of Dolby Atmos content on Disney+ for your testing.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2852633 18-Jan-2022 09:09
Send private message

jonathan18: You mentioned you had Disney, so don't forget all of the stuff on there with Atmos. Also, you may be surprised at how good non-Atmos surround can be. I've been impressed at the upmixing my amp does on such content, as I had been somewhat concerned changing from 7.1 to 5.1.4 would take away from non-Atmos content.

 

Yep, I'll take a look through Disney+ too.  I feel like I should point out that even before I made these changes last night the sound was pretty good.  Part of that will be down to my ears probably not being able to tell much difference, and a larger part will be that the soundbar is pretty decent at handling any sound and making it good.  It was really just me wanting to make sure that I had it setup to get the most out of it.  Hopefully I can find some titles that really show off the spatial effects well.  I'd love to freak out some of my non-tech family with the effect of a helicopter hovering above them or something like that.

 

On a related note, for the Xbox One I believe you need to download an Atmos app.  Is there anything else you need to do to get Atmos sound through the Xbox?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 