The model (DMR-PWT530GZ, Blue-ray, Freeview) was purchased in August 2014. From the start it was slow and over the years it would decide that a program I record (say) once a week would no longer be recorded and the appropriate setting removed. Also, I could never find a setting which just recorded TV1 and not TV1Plus. Most times it only recorded TV1 but other times it did both or just TV1Plus.

This week, all recordings are between 2 seconds and approximately 20 seconds.

This week I have re-formatted the drive and set the unit to the shipping settings. But the problem persists.

I am only posting on the off chance that someone with a Panasonic has had the same problem and know of a setting (not that I have changed any settings for a long time). There are no updates and I don't think it has had one for years. I am the only person in the house who sets up the timer recordings.

It's not the end of the world that it has failed (I wont' be buying another to do the same task). I can use Plex or HDHomerun to watch or record.