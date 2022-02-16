I'm getting new carpet put in and decided to take the opportunity to run speaker cable under the carpet.
I'm looking for options/tips on how to terminate to a face plate. I think it looks neater then just having cable sticking out.
I want to terminate into a faceplate but most of the ones i see are designed to be in wall. Since i can't cut into the wall, I'm looking for an option where I can mount a small block on the carpet and have the cables coming though that. Then stick a plate on the block.
If I was to cut into the wall, i would need to cut into the skirting board as well, which makes it look weird. Unless i remove the skirting board mount the face plate above the skirting board and place the skirting back, would that work?
Anyone done this before, would be great to know what you did and what parts you used.