Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Faceplate for speaker wire
Gialandon

23 posts

Geek


#293833 16-Feb-2022 08:52
Send private message

I'm getting new carpet put in and decided to take the opportunity to run speaker cable under the carpet.

I'm looking for options/tips on how to terminate to a face plate. I think it looks neater then just having cable sticking out.

I want to terminate into a faceplate but most of the ones i see are designed to be in wall. Since i can't cut into the wall, I'm looking for an option where I can mount a small block on the carpet and have the cables coming though that. Then stick a plate on the block.

If I was to cut into the wall, i would need to cut into the skirting board as well, which makes it look weird. Unless i remove the skirting board mount the face plate above the skirting board and place the skirting back, would that work?

Anyone done this before, would be great to know what you did and what parts you used.

Create new topic
wellygary
6729 posts

Uber Geek


  #2869383 16-Feb-2022 09:08
Send private message

If I was to cut into the wall, i would need to cut into the skirting board as well, which makes it look weird. Unless i remove the skirting board mount the face plate above the skirting board and place the skirting back, would that work?

 

This,

 

Run the wiring under the carpet and then under the bottom of the skirting board (remove the skirting board and then put it back (or if the cable is thick you might need to drill a small hole in the bottom of the skirting board to allow it through)

 

Then you should be able to cut a box hole in the wall and bring the speaker cable up  and terminate them into  whatever connection type you are using... - its usually best to so this near a vertical stud, then you have something solid to screw the mounting box into

 

A wall plate is a much cleaner solution to having a box on the carpet.....

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
wally22
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869517 16-Feb-2022 11:25
Send private message

Any electrical supplier, Corys, JA Russell, etc can supply suitable blocks. Just take your faceplate in with you, or buy the faceplate from them with the block. Then you can mount it wherever you want.

Brunzy
1382 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2869844 16-Feb-2022 18:28
Send private message

wellygary:

If I was to cut into the wall, i would need to cut into the skirting board as well, which makes it look weird. Unless i remove the skirting board mount the face plate above the skirting board and place the skirting back, would that work?


This,


Run the wiring under the carpet and then under the bottom of the skirting board (remove the skirting board and then put it back (or if the cable is thick you might need to drill a small hole in the bottom of the skirting board to allow it through)


Then you should be able to cut a box hole in the wall and bring the speaker cable up  and terminate them into  whatever connection type you are using... - its usually best to so this near a vertical stud, then you have something solid to screw the mounting box into


A wall plate is a much cleaner solution to having a box on the carpet.....



Depends on the height of the skirting, if you run it under the skirting it will hit the bottom plate.
then you would have to cut the gib & hope the skirting is higher than the bottom plate



Jase2985
11658 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2869883 16-Feb-2022 20:54
Send private message

one of these and some speaker keystones and you should be good to go

 

https://www.dynamix.co.nz/FMT-UK-2P


Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 