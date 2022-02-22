Using MediaPortal for TV and videos. Before purchasing an AVR (Marantz NR1711), I was using the video card set to RGB 4:4:4 Full at 10-bit to the TV via HDMI. Working perfectly for years. Now with the AVR in between, the TV loses connection with the AVR randomly when playing videos using the same video card settings. I need to switch inputs and back to get a reconnection just to disconnect again a few seconds or minutes later. Thought it may be the old 3 meter HDMI v1.4 cable between AVR and TV but purchased a new HDMI v2.1 two meter cable but didn't help. The HDMI cable between computer and AVR is only 1 meter and looks to be solid and v2.1, so I don't think it is that. Tried different HDMI input plugs on the AVR but same issue. I guess the AVR is not sending the signal with enough power for the TV to receive it adequately? It's a 10 year old LG 2K 55 inch.

I have had to reduce the RGB color depth to 8-bit to get a solid connection. I have some 10-bit videos so prefer to leave it on 10-bit. I am also able to switch to YCbCr 4:2:2 at 12-bit and get a steady connection. But I assume I am reducing quality using this? Or are DVB broadcasts and videos encoded using this format anyway?

Thanks!