HTPC through AVR to TV, HDMI connection problems with Full RGB 4:4:4
rlevis

#293931 22-Feb-2022 17:48
Using MediaPortal for TV and videos. Before purchasing an AVR (Marantz NR1711), I was using the video card set to RGB 4:4:4 Full at 10-bit to the TV via HDMI. Working perfectly for years. Now with the AVR in between, the TV loses connection with the AVR randomly when playing videos using the same video card settings.  I need to switch inputs and back to get a reconnection just to disconnect again a few seconds or minutes later.  Thought it may be the old 3 meter HDMI v1.4 cable between AVR and TV but purchased a new HDMI v2.1 two meter cable but didn't help. The HDMI cable between computer and AVR is only 1 meter and looks to be solid and v2.1, so I don't think it is that. Tried different HDMI input plugs on the AVR but same issue.  I guess the AVR is not sending the signal with enough power for the TV to receive it adequately?  It's a 10 year old LG 2K 55 inch.

 

I have had to reduce the RGB color depth to 8-bit to get a solid connection.  I have some 10-bit videos so prefer to leave it on 10-bit.  I am also able to switch to YCbCr 4:2:2 at 12-bit and get a steady connection. But I assume I am reducing quality using this?  Or are DVB broadcasts and videos encoded using this format anyway?

 

Thanks!

TheMaskedOnion
  #2872959 22-Feb-2022 20:54
Are you running the latest firmware on the AVR?

 

https://manuals.marantz.com/nr1711/eu/en/GFNFSYldiskxse.php

 

 

Dunnersfella
  #2872964 22-Feb-2022 21:02
What resolution are you sending 10-bit RGB 4:4:4 at?

 

1080?

 

4K?

 

I'm assuming 1080p / 1080i...

 

 

 

4K Blu-ray is authored to 8-bit 4:2:0, so 4:4:4 is an interesting choice for videos to be encoded at, but hey, if you got dem files you may as well ply them.

rlevis

  #2873002 22-Feb-2022 22:55
Updated the AVR to the latest firmware just after receiving it a few weeks ago.

 

The computer video card is at 1080p, so much less information being sent along the HDMI cable than 4K or even 8K supported by the AVR.

 

I've been given some HDR 10-bit videos. Although the TV doesn't support HDR, the 10 bit color depth should work.

 

I don't know if any videos are encoded 4:4:4, or even 4:2:2.  Are all streaming services only offering 4:2:0, like Netflix 4K?

 

 

