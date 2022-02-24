Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Subwoofer (transistor) repair - Wellington region
#293959 24-Feb-2022 13:40
Looking for recommendations of where to get a Wharfedale subwoofer repaired.

 

Originally thought I had a blown fuse but turns out there is something else broken.  Opened up the subwoofer and looks like I have a blown switch mode transistor (someone on youtube with same fault called it that)

 

Ive tried https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/ but he doesn't do subwoofers anymore.

 

Internet searches/comments have turned up the below places that may be able to help but I have yet to make contact.
http://www.coastalelectronics.co.nz/service.html
W.T. Audio (across the road from Countdown Lower Hutt)

 

Has anyone dealt with them before or knows of somewhere that does subwoofer repairs.  Would also consider Palmerston or Whanganui.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2874137 24-Feb-2022 16:00
Try looking for someone who can do amplifier repairs
Perhaps Guitar AMP techs would do it .

 

Not what you want to hear , but .....
I would be looking at the used value of the sub .
Honestly , you may be better off buying another used . They really are dirt cheap on trademe
For $130 , you can buy another sub & use its plate amp on your Warfedale .
Theres a Warfedale Diamond SW150 starting at $100 on trademe

 

A Class D amp may be a tricky repair .
Its going to cost over $100 for the repair , they may just quote on a $300 replacement board , then charge you $60 for the quote .

  #2874156 24-Feb-2022 16:35
1101 pretty much has it covered, but I thought I might just add my 2c from not too long ago when someone else asked this question

  #2874196 24-Feb-2022 17:44
Thanks for the input

 

I originally looked at buying a new one which seems to start at about $400 but without further research I think a similar replacement is about $700. 

 

The youtube guy was quoted $AU385 last June for a replacement board so not worth doing that.
I looked on trademe and most seem to be about $150 which is around what I think repair would cost.  With that in mind, repair would be preferred.

 

Will keep trying for a couple weeks and then most likely accept I have to get a new one.



  #2874200 24-Feb-2022 17:51
Could try calling the Listening Post in Lower Hutt. They might be able to recommend a repairer.

 

They used to be on Willis Street but are now on Margaret Street in Lower Hutt. Very close Queensgate

 

https://www.listeningpost.co.nz/contact-us/listening-post-map-address-__I.25494__N.25493

 

 

  #2874290 24-Feb-2022 18:59
Ah that's a shame re Cowan Audio services, I used Glen back in 2014 to repair both my Velodyne subs which both developed the same fault

 

He was great to deal with, sorry I can't recommend anyone as that would've been my recommendation :(

  #2875507 26-Feb-2022 20:13
This is the importer -

 

 

 

https://onlinehifi.co.nz/brand/wharfedale/

 

 

 

Get in touch with them and they will recommend a repairer.

  #2875525 26-Feb-2022 20:54
NightStalker:

 

Looking for recommendations of where to get a Wharfedale subwoofer repaired.

 

Originally thought I had a blown fuse but turns out there is something else broken.  Opened up the subwoofer and looks like I have a blown switch mode transistor (someone on youtube with same fault called it that)

 

Ive tried https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/ but he doesn't do subwoofers anymore.

 

Internet searches/comments have turned up the below places that may be able to help but I have yet to make contact.
http://www.coastalelectronics.co.nz/service.html
W.T. Audio (across the road from Countdown Lower Hutt)

 

Has anyone dealt with them before or knows of somewhere that does subwoofer repairs.  Would also consider Palmerston or Whanganui.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

When my Sony amp blew a transistor I took the amp to an auto electrician along with a copy of the circuit diagram with transistor part number. He soldered on a replacement transistor.







  #2875527 26-Feb-2022 20:59
Coastal electronics do warranty repairs for damn near every brand I think. Have used them twice, mixed reviews for them from me but only because one guy (the boss?) there was an asswipe, super abrupt on the phone.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

  #2875875 27-Feb-2022 21:25
I'm located near Wanganui, possibly I could help if you can't find a solution closer to home... PM me if you want to follow up. 

  #2877600 2-Mar-2022 10:23
colinuu:

 

I'm located near Wanganui, possibly I could help if you can't find a solution closer to home... PM me if you want to follow up. 

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the offer.  Just waiting to see how a few emails pan out from some of the places others have mentioned.

  #2877610 2-Mar-2022 10:47
If you have trouble locally you could try Axent Audio Auckland. I sent a number of speakers to them in my old job. They always did a great job.

  #2880175 7-Mar-2022 12:10
Hi. I am in Lower Hutt and do repairs on guitar amps, PAs and I have repaired quite a few home subwoofers.  I am a qualified radio technician.  I could possibly help.

