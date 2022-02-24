Looking for recommendations of where to get a Wharfedale subwoofer repaired.

Originally thought I had a blown fuse but turns out there is something else broken. Opened up the subwoofer and looks like I have a blown switch mode transistor (someone on youtube with same fault called it that)

Ive tried https://cowanaudioservices.co.nz/ but he doesn't do subwoofers anymore.

Internet searches/comments have turned up the below places that may be able to help but I have yet to make contact.

http://www.coastalelectronics.co.nz/service.html

W.T. Audio (across the road from Countdown Lower Hutt)

Has anyone dealt with them before or knows of somewhere that does subwoofer repairs. Would also consider Palmerston or Whanganui.

Thanks