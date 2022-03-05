Hi all, I recently bought a Philips 65" 4K OLED TV. I have a compact Linux based gaming PC and a 1080p Bluray player connected to it. My AV Receiver is an older but nice Pioneer unit that has Dolby TrueHD and DTS HD MA decoding, but only 1080p HDMI passthrough. Rather than replace my AV Receiver with a 4K capable one I've decided to keep my existing receiver, and buy a 4K Bluray player with dual output, so I can send audio to the receiver and 4K video separately to the TV. For the computer however I'd like to do desktop stuff at 4K, and game at 1080p, so I will need to split the HDMI out to both the TV and Receiver, as getting 5.1 audio from the TV back to the receiver over HDMI ARC only seems to work on TV channels, every other 5.1 source such as incoming HDMI signals, or from built in apps (Netflix etc) in the TV will only send audio that can decode if digital audio output for HDMI ARC is set to 2.0 channel mode.

Has anyone used a simple 4K capable HDMI splitter to duplicate signal to both the TV and Receiver, and did you encounter any issues? I've considered that and also an HDMI audio extractor, but most of those I can find for sale only have toslink digital output rather than a more capable coaxial or HDMI audio out.

Any advice, suggestions, recommendations are welcome 😁

Regards, Chris W, Christchurch