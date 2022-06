Pretty sure I recall a few years back that Pioneer was one of the companies mentioned where Spotify Connect support was going to be removed from a number of receivers, speakers, etc. I don't know how old your unit is or if it's included in this.



Worth trying in case the feature hasn't actually been removed: You haven't mentioned it, but have you tried removing power from the receiver? Unplug it from the mains. Leave it unplugged for a while to make sure there's no residual charge keeping any memory alive, then plug it back in and see how it goes. It's worked before on Spotify Connect devices that have done the same thing (where Spotify Connect wasn't removed).



