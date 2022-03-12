There have been a few posts about getting Google TV set up so that the Google TV remote control will operate the TV power and volume.
A few issues -
- Google don't have a Veon TV listed in their choices under "Settings / Remotes and Accessories / Set up Remote Buttons"
- Veon seem to change the remote with just about every TV they bring to market.
That said,
I have several Veon TVs (55 and 50 inch HD and newer 50inch 4K UHD) and I have managed to get all of them working with several of the options listed by Google but there is only one that I can find that will control them all.
Give it a go, I have mine set up as:
- Volume - Coocaa
- Power - Coocaa
- Input to Auto / CEC
- I use HDMI 1 on the 4k TVs and HDMI 2 on the older ones.
Hope this is of some help.