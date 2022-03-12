There have been a few posts about getting Google TV set up so that the Google TV remote control will operate the TV power and volume.

A few issues -

Google don't have a Veon TV listed in their choices under "Settings / Remotes and Accessories / Set up Remote Buttons"

Veon seem to change the remote with just about every TV they bring to market.

That said,

I have several Veon TVs (55 and 50 inch HD and newer 50inch 4K UHD) and I have managed to get all of them working with several of the options listed by Google but there is only one that I can find that will control them all.

Give it a go, I have mine set up as:

Volume - Coocaa

Power - Coocaa

Input to Auto / CEC

I use HDMI 1 on the 4k TVs and HDMI 2 on the older ones.

Hope this is of some help.