There have been a few posts about getting Google TV set up so that the Google TV remote control will operate the TV power and volume.

 

A few issues -

 

  • Google don't have a Veon TV listed in their choices under "Settings / Remotes and Accessories / Set up Remote Buttons"
  • Veon seem to change the remote with just about every TV they bring to market.

That said,

 

I have several Veon TVs (55 and 50 inch HD and newer 50inch 4K UHD) and I have managed to get all of them working with several of the options listed by Google but there is only one that I can find that will control them all.

 

Give it a go, I have mine set up as:

 

  • Volume - Coocaa
  • Power - Coocaa
  • Input to Auto / CEC
  • I use HDMI 1 on the 4k TVs and HDMI 2 on the older ones.

Hope this is of some help.

Create new topic
Very helpful. Thanks for posting! Did you find that with trial and error?

Thx 👍




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

