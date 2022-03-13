I'm thinking of getting a soundbar for my LG CX 55" but realise that whatever I choose will likely block the bottom of the screen unless I invest in some sort of TV riser. The stand for the LG CX is quite low. Wall mounting is not an option.

I'm thinking of getting a piece of solid wood and sticking the TV on that. Ultimately, the TV will sit on a wooden "entertainment" cabinet so will need some sort of gripping material like rubber between the cabinet and the piece of wood. I'll try and get wood that more or less matches the cabinet but it won't really matter as it will be mostly out of view behind the soundbar.

Anyone done this with their own setup?