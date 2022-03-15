Sorry if this is in the wrong forum... or treading too close to the FUG... but wondering if anyone has made the move away from home server/plex setup?

I have been a long time Plex user - got a lifetime sub back when it was cheap - also purchased Unraid and quite bit of associated hardware etc to store my collection of Plex shows. For the most part we have been pretty happy bar a few updates that broke things. I use Sonarr etc to curate and manage my downloads so for the most part its worked well.

Recently I had a couple of shucked drives die or go bad so I've had to take my unraid server offline while I sort some new parts - to stop my family from killing me I subbed us to Neon for the month and I'm actually pretty impressed by their selection.

We've never really been that into Netflix (Had it a lot when staying in hotels etc) - I find they have the odd good show but most of it is not to our taste - but Neon seems to have a smaller but IMO better quality selection.

So I've been contemplating just paying the $16 a month for that vs continuing to muck around with Plex/Unraid - and if my calculations are correct I'm probably paying close to $1-2 a day running my sever / drives so it would actually work out a bit cheaper. (Unless my math is way off)

So yeah - anyone else made the move away from Plex?