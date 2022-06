I have an (old) Onkyo receiver which I have just discovered won't deliver any output from a source connected by a digital optical input.

The receiver settings are correct (AFAIK) with the optical input connected to the source on the receiver (tried with several different of the four optical inputs and more than one source, and with two cables).

The kicker is that it works using the coaxial digital input.

Grateful if anyone has any suggestion about what I'm missing.