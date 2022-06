I'd say Samsung is probably the simplest. The bigger thing IMO is making sure the TV can do everything itself (if possible). From my experience, the main confusion normally comes when working with separate decoders/players and remotes.

Also as mentioned above there Freeview on Demand is basically dead. No point setting it up now as it will stop I think later this year.

Think you need to look more at the specific apps for the channels she's interested in to get on demand content.