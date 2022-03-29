Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wharfdale SW150 Subwoofer with Yamaha RN-402 receiver
MikeAqua

6816 posts

Uber Geek


#295433 29-Mar-2022 10:45
I'd appreciate some feedback on my intended approach to connecting a subwoofer to one set of speaker outputs on my receiver.,

 

I have a Yamaha RN-402 receiver, that I use to power two pairs of speakers.  The A speakers are small Bose units that lack bass.  I have a spare subwoofer which is a Wharfdale Diamond SW150. I would like to hook this up, to supplement the A speakers with some bass.   

 

This sub has line level and speaker level inputs.  The receiver has a line out but this is intended to connect to a recording device and doesn't seem to be able to make the sub work.  Also I don't want the sub going when I'm using the B speakers only, which are outside and don't need any more bass.

 

That leaves as I see it the option of connecting via the speaker level inputs on the sub.  

 

The speaker all currently connect via banana plugs and the simplest option would be to get some piggy back banana plugs, like these Red QUALITY BANANA Plug - Piggy Back | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand

 

I've read the sub manual and this seem to be the correct way to do it. Any feedback appreciated.

 

One  thing I noticed is the sub has an impendence of 10-ohm and the stereo refers to 8-ohm per set of speakers.

 

 

 

 




Mike

1101
3039 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893426 29-Mar-2022 11:09
"One  thing I noticed is the sub has an impendence of 10-ohm and the stereo refers to 8-ohm per set of speakers."

 

that doesnt matter.
Impedence will vary widely on any speaker, its not one fixed spec, it depends on the freq .
The speaker input into the sub wont be 10ohm anyway (unless a terribly bad design)

 

You dont have alot of options. The sub should have had a speaker in & out , if using that for the sub input .
You'll need to use a piggyback banana plug . I'd try & get something a bit better than the one in your link  (Id make my own)

 

Stereo amps dont seen to cater for the use of sub's , unfortunately. HT amps have sub outputs.
I have the same issue with my Stereo amps, so I now dont use the sub (it just sites there doing nothing )

 

" line out" is a ~fixed~ level , more for tape deck recording etc . ie it bypasses the volume control , so isnt practical
pre-amp out could possibly be used if you had that

 

 

MikeAqua

6816 posts

Uber Geek


  #2893512 29-Mar-2022 14:15
1101:

 

The sub should have had a speaker in & out , if using that for the sub input .

 

 

The sub has left and right speaker inputs

 

 

 

1101:

 

Stereo amps dont seen to cater for the use of sub's , unfortunately. HT amps have sub outputs.
I have the same issue with my Stereo amps, so I now dont use the sub (it just sites there doing nothing )

 

" line out" is a ~fixed~ level , more for tape deck recording etc . ie it bypasses the volume control , so isnt practical
pre-amp out could possibly be used if you had that

 

 

 

 

No pre-amp on this receiver, sadly

 

The replacement model N-602, has a sub output.  As far as I can tell it runs off both channels.  Kind of silly as this sort of stereo is frequently used to power two sets of speakers in different locations.  

 

 

 

Thanks for your help, much appreciated.




Mike

