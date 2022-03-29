I'd appreciate some feedback on my intended approach to connecting a subwoofer to one set of speaker outputs on my receiver.,

I have a Yamaha RN-402 receiver, that I use to power two pairs of speakers. The A speakers are small Bose units that lack bass. I have a spare subwoofer which is a Wharfdale Diamond SW150. I would like to hook this up, to supplement the A speakers with some bass.

This sub has line level and speaker level inputs. The receiver has a line out but this is intended to connect to a recording device and doesn't seem to be able to make the sub work. Also I don't want the sub going when I'm using the B speakers only, which are outside and don't need any more bass.

That leaves as I see it the option of connecting via the speaker level inputs on the sub.

The speaker all currently connect via banana plugs and the simplest option would be to get some piggy back banana plugs, like these Red QUALITY BANANA Plug - Piggy Back | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand

I've read the sub manual and this seem to be the correct way to do it. Any feedback appreciated.

One thing I noticed is the sub has an impendence of 10-ohm and the stereo refers to 8-ohm per set of speakers.