We have a 2019 Shield into a Samsung soundbar into a Sony TV via hdmi. Sometimes while playing stuff the picture and sound disappear completely for a few seconds then it carries on as normal.

 

It might be connected with updates to the Shield, (or the TV...) and don't know if anyone has anything similar ?

 

I also though it might be worth trying better hdmi cables. I read they're pretty much all the same anyway but thought 2.1 cables might be worth a go ? Any thoughts on that and/or makes to try avoid. Some 2 metre cables at PBTech for example are $45, some $18.




If a cable is made correctly - it should be fine with your setup.

 

IF.... IT... IS... MADE... CORRECTLY

 

 

 

Basically, they are made as quickly and cheaply as possible and that causes issues either out the box or over time (the wires can lose connectivity at the head due to poor connections, twisting, pulling etc). Continuity failures with HDMI cables is quite common, sometimes all wires inside the cable itself aren't connected out of the factory meaning functionality or bandwidth may never actually be achieved.

 

 

 

So yeah, try a different cable.

Agree, a new high speed cable usually fixes this.

 

I hope so, should be arriving today...




