We have a 2019 Shield into a Samsung soundbar into a Sony TV via hdmi. Sometimes while playing stuff the picture and sound disappear completely for a few seconds then it carries on as normal.

It might be connected with updates to the Shield, (or the TV...) and don't know if anyone has anything similar ?

I also though it might be worth trying better hdmi cables. I read they're pretty much all the same anyway but thought 2.1 cables might be worth a go ? Any thoughts on that and/or makes to try avoid. Some 2 metre cables at PBTech for example are $45, some $18.