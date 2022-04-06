Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Very blurry display on LG 65" Nano cell TV
#295549 6-Apr-2022 08:27
My wife tells me it started while I was out to it with Covid-19. The display on our LG TV has become very blurry.This is occurring on all input sources including the builtin Freeview TV. The UI elements of the WebOS also display very blurry with a lot of text unreadable.

 

We have do the following......

 

1. Power cycled the unit.

 

2. Reseated all HDMi cables and other connections.

 

3. Did an AV reset.

 

4. Factory reset

 

5. Connected to a different power source.

 

None of the above has made any change to the state of the display. Any ideas folks?

  #2897414 6-Apr-2022 08:37
Warranty call time.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2897426 6-Apr-2022 09:01
I was really hoping it was not going to be that, I simply don't have the energy to go through a CGA claim.

  #2897434 6-Apr-2022 09:12
Who did you buy it from and how old is it?




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #2897450 6-Apr-2022 09:17
Does everything else in the room look blurry? :P

  #2897451 6-Apr-2022 09:17
robjg63:

Who did you buy it from and how old is it?



We purchased it from Harvey Norman from memory it's circa 6 years old but not sure.

  #2897453 6-Apr-2022 09:18
insane: Does everything else in the room look blurry? :P


Hahahaha Thought of that but I have new glasses and don't drink😃

  #2897461 6-Apr-2022 09:26
Hmm - getting toward the 'fun' age for sure:

 

https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/appliance-life-expectancy

 

Consumers says 7-8 years...

 

If you need a template letter, google 'consumers consumer guarantee template':

 

https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/assets/PDFs/template-complaint-letter-for-faulty-products.docx

 

I suppose its also worth pointing out this LG help page:

 

https://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-help/CT00008334-20151710043148

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



  #2897568 6-Apr-2022 10:44
My wife has decided she doesn't want me to stress about dealing with dickhead retailers to try to get a remedy. My son is coming out today with a bunch of new HDMi cables and is going to lift the TV off the wall and replace the all, again. He doesn't want me trying to do anything.

If this doesn't fix it my wife wants to go out Saturday and buy a new TV and send the LG to Ewaste collection. I don't think I will argue, simply don't have the energy.

  #2897605 6-Apr-2022 12:03
MikeB4: My wife has decided she doesn't want me to stress about dealing with dickhead retailers to try to get a remedy. My son is coming out today with a bunch of new HDMi cables and is going to lift the TV off the wall and replace the all, again. He doesn't want me trying to do anything.

If this doesn't fix it my wife wants to go out Saturday and buy a new TV and send the LG to Ewaste collection. I don't think I will argue, simply don't have the energy.

 

Sounds like a sane plan to keep it as stress-free as possible; taking it up with LG or the original retailer may well result in them fixing/replacing it, but at what cost in terms of time and stress? Justify it as a good opportunity to change to an OLED!

