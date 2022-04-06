My wife tells me it started while I was out to it with Covid-19. The display on our LG TV has become very blurry.This is occurring on all input sources including the builtin Freeview TV. The UI elements of the WebOS also display very blurry with a lot of text unreadable.

We have do the following......

1. Power cycled the unit.

2. Reseated all HDMi cables and other connections.

3. Did an AV reset.

4. Factory reset

5. Connected to a different power source.

None of the above has made any change to the state of the display. Any ideas folks?