I purchased an LG C1 OLED last year and am starting to consider speaker options. The C1s speakers are pretty good and i've only ever used those for a sound system so not really sure what is best or what I should go for. Are sound bars worth the money? I had heard mixed reviews but that was years ago. What about surround sound speakers, are they still a thing??
I mainly use the TV for gaming and watching movies if that helps, and 09 I want to see what options are out there before I consider budget. Thanks in advance for any help.