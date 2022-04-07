Hi there,

If you'd asked me a number of years ago I'd have been far more cynical of the value/quality of soundbars, but they've come a long way. And that would have more been in comparison to a receiver-based system (what you're referring to as 'surround sound speakers'), which are totally still a thing and will typically give you better sound than a soundbar, but also cost a lot more and are considerably more hassle to install. But, seriously, I'm yet to hear many TVs that produce what I'd consider decent (let alone acceptable) sound, so even a mid-level soundbar is likely to significantly improve the audio from your TV. You've got a TV with a great picture, so in my eyes (or to my ears?) it's totally worth accompanying that with better quality audio than the TV can provide.

You'll find many of the higher-end soundbars now replicate the features of the receiver-based systems, coming with the latest surround sound formats (eg Atmos), even if delivered with certain compromises; or even come with (or can work with later-purchased) rear surrounds. There are lots of other threads here on GZ on soundbars; I've linked to a bunch below, with the most recent at the top. That first is one I started just a few days ago, as I'm contemplating shifting from a receiver-based system to a soundbar for one of our TVs.

