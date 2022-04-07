Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector) Speaker/sound options for new TV
shelford

#295569 7-Apr-2022 10:00
I purchased an LG C1 OLED last year and am starting to consider speaker options. The C1s speakers are pretty good and i've only ever used those for a sound system so not really sure what is best or what I should go for. Are sound bars worth the money? I had heard mixed reviews but that was years ago. What about surround sound speakers, are they still a thing??

I mainly use the TV for gaming and watching movies if that helps, and  09 I want to see what options are out there before I consider budget. Thanks in advance for any help.

jonathan18
  #2897968 7-Apr-2022 10:25
Hi there,

 

If you'd asked me a number of years ago I'd have been far more cynical of the value/quality of soundbars, but they've come a long way. And that would have more been in comparison to a receiver-based system (what you're referring to as 'surround sound speakers'), which are totally still a thing and will typically give you better sound than a soundbar, but also cost a lot more and are considerably more hassle to install.  But, seriously, I'm yet to hear many TVs that produce what I'd consider decent (let alone acceptable) sound, so even a mid-level soundbar is likely to significantly improve the audio from your TV. You've got a TV with a great picture, so in my eyes (or to my ears?) it's totally worth accompanying that with better quality audio than the TV can provide.

 

You'll find many of the higher-end soundbars now replicate the features of the receiver-based systems, coming with the latest surround sound formats (eg Atmos), even if delivered with certain compromises; or even come with (or can work with later-purchased) rear surrounds. There are lots of other threads here on GZ on soundbars; I've linked to a bunch below, with the most recent at the top. That first is one I started just a few days ago, as I'm contemplating shifting from a receiver-based system to a soundbar for one of our TVs. 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=34&topicId=295531

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=293103

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=290314

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=250946

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=255591

 

 

 

 

shelford

  #2898005 7-Apr-2022 12:07
jonathan18:

 

Hi there,

 

Thank you so much for your detailed response! I'll take a look through those threads and see if I have any more questions that they don't answer. I agree, better quality audio should accompany a TV with a great picture!

ARIKIP
  #2898013 7-Apr-2022 12:42
Im more of a fully fledged surround system type of guy..ie receiver and multiple speakers. This changed when i decided to purchase a Soundbar for a new TV i had installed for my Mum in law. After endless googling/reading reviews I ended up grabbing an almost new JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar set via Facebook Marketplace for $350(Bargain as it retails for just over 1K). It has detachable wireless rears and a 10" subwoofer. No Atmos/DTS X capabilities but boy it changed my mind about soundbars in a good way. It sounded great and call me a changed guy haha. Take your time looking especially via the second hand market. Definitely worth it when added to a great OLED like you have. All the best on your search for some Audio Bliss. You dont have to spend the earth to get something decent.   



davidcole
  #2898141 7-Apr-2022 15:08
I got the little bose tv speaker.  It was about $200 from JB.    And while it can have a sub, I didn't want one.  But find it has bass enough for us.  And so much better for dialogue.

 

 




Dunnersfella
  #2898336 7-Apr-2022 21:23
In a small space, a compact bar without a subwoofer is more than fine for TV watching.

 

If you want the 'hang onto your sofa' movie experience - it's a difference story... but if you just want a bar for clearer dialogue it's easy to get a bar.

 

To my ears, surround sound bars are yet to come even close to a correctly setup AVR / speaker setup, so I wouldn't spend money on wireless surrounds etc...

 

 

 

So for me, surround sound = 5.1 (or greater) AVR and speakers.

 

2.1 or 3.1 = Sound bar.

Gemini
  #2911396 7-May-2022 20:12
Gaming and watching movies? You need full bodied bass IMO. You can get that from a pair of good bookshelf speakers for alot less than a Soundbar. Some really great used stuff on TM. I'm currently selling speakers that were $400 each for $85

shelford

  #2911422 7-May-2022 21:33
Got the link...?



Gemini
  #2911435 7-May-2022 22:11
shelford:

Got the link...?



https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/home-audio/speakers-and-stands/floor-speakers/listing/3582893233

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2911474 8-May-2022 06:13
@shelford You haven’t mentioned a budget figure which means some of the responses here are shooting in the dark in the absence of that most important info.




