Home Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Confused about Replacement
sen8or

#295590 8-Apr-2022 12:06
My Phillips TV I purchased from PB about 2 years ago developed a fault (dark shadow down one side) and they have decided its not economic to repair and are offering a credit. I have no real issue with the store credit (I know a cash refund is a "right" but I am happy to buy from them again). Up until the fault, we were happy enough with the TV for pic quality.

 

The replacement panel for the one I had seems to be this one

 

 

 

Buy the Philips LED 4K UHD PUT7906/75 Android Smart TV 65" with Ambilight ( 65PUT7906/75 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

 

 

Which whilst it has Android TV as an O/S, it is an IPS panel and edge light (previous was VA and backlight), so without actually seeing it in the flesh, on those specs alone it would seem a lame duck of a panel.

 

This leads me to if not that, then what?

 

We only paid $1k for the old TV (bless their sales) so any purchase is going to result in spending more $. Now whilst my budget is not limited by financial resources (well, within reason), the minister of finance equally doesn't see much benefit in paying too much for a TV.

 

In their 65 inch offerings - 

 

4K Televisions - PBTech.co.nz

 

A few options come up around the $2k mark, mostly

 

Buy the Samsung 65Q60AB 65" QLED 4K Smart TV ( QA65Q60ABSXNZ ) online - PBTech.co.nz Samsung 65Q60AB or

 

Buy the Sony BRAVIA FWD65X80J 65" Professional 4K GOOGLE TV, 3 Years Warranty ( FWD65X80J ) online - PBTech.co.nz  Sony FWD65X80.

 

As much as I'd love an OLED, an additional $2.5k over the credit for the Philips one Buy the Philips OLED 4K UHD OLED804 Android Smart TV 65" with Ambilight ( 65OLED804/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

is going to be a hard ask. Does anyone have hands on experience with either of those? Any "gotchas"? The samsung is listed as QLED, as are other more expensive variants, this is whats confusing.

 

I have AppleTV4k so don't necessarily need the smart features, sound goes via Denon Amp to 2 channel speakers (so no need to worry about sound quality).

 

Thanks

 

Sen

bendud
  #2899473 10-Apr-2022 15:19
OLED is fab. Don’t look at one. Rather like when HD was first a thing, once you are used to it you struggle to go back.

Alternatively suck it up and go for the better screen with a $1000 discount. I have to say even Mrs B probably wouldn’t suggest we got a non-OLED (or equivalent) screen now we have one in our living room (the LED one has gone to the boys room). And she’s very good at keeping control of the spending.

B

sen8or

  #2899815 11-Apr-2022 12:51
Might just have to hold breath and hope they have a sale over Easter and see if any of the prices change. Tossing up between the Samsung 95 QLED (which seems to be current model and reviews favorably) or Philips Oled, a few years older tech, but OLED and also well reviewed. 

 

Already laid the foundation for having to spend $, and as above, think of it as a discount (as it was money we spent 2 years ago)

jonathan18
  #2899835 11-Apr-2022 13:31
sen8or:

 

Might just have to hold breath and hope they have a sale over Easter and see if any of the prices change. Tossing up between the Samsung 95 QLED (which seems to be current model and reviews favorably) or Philips Oled, a few years older tech, but OLED and also well reviewed. 

 

Already laid the foundation for having to spend $, and as above, think of it as a discount (as it was money we spent 2 years ago)

 

 

That's a pity you're stuck with buying from PB Tech - would they let you spend the credit on something else (that you ideally need from them), letting you buy the TV elsewhere? 

 

Those Philips OLEDs are indeed getting fairly old in the tooth - I've been looking at them recently but decided that the savings over a current-year Panasonic aren't large enough given the Philips are a few years old. From my other post: "In NZ retailers are selling the 804 from 2019 and the 805 from 2020; no sign of the 806 (2021) let alone the 807 (2022) at all." So that's at three or four generations old, compared to what's available elsewhere/

 

That said, if the situation does mean having to buy from PB Tech, so the choice ends up being between an older Philips OLED or an LCD, I'd take the OLED any day. 



sen8or

  #2899930 11-Apr-2022 16:22
I don't really have a need for anything at the moment, Ipad is so out of date its not funny (coming up 10 years old), but we hardly use it so its not a necessary spend, same for home PC & even my son has opted for sanity in not updating his gaming rig for the latest processor / gfx card "just because" so can't palm it off on him either. Will see what comes from easter sales (hopefully)

 

 

