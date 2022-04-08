My Phillips TV I purchased from PB about 2 years ago developed a fault (dark shadow down one side) and they have decided its not economic to repair and are offering a credit. I have no real issue with the store credit (I know a cash refund is a "right" but I am happy to buy from them again). Up until the fault, we were happy enough with the TV for pic quality.

The replacement panel for the one I had seems to be this one

Buy the Philips LED 4K UHD PUT7906/75 Android Smart TV 65" with Ambilight ( 65PUT7906/75 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

Which whilst it has Android TV as an O/S, it is an IPS panel and edge light (previous was VA and backlight), so without actually seeing it in the flesh, on those specs alone it would seem a lame duck of a panel.

This leads me to if not that, then what?

We only paid $1k for the old TV (bless their sales) so any purchase is going to result in spending more $. Now whilst my budget is not limited by financial resources (well, within reason), the minister of finance equally doesn't see much benefit in paying too much for a TV.

In their 65 inch offerings -

4K Televisions - PBTech.co.nz

A few options come up around the $2k mark, mostly

Buy the Samsung 65Q60AB 65" QLED 4K Smart TV ( QA65Q60ABSXNZ ) online - PBTech.co.nz Samsung 65Q60AB or

Buy the Sony BRAVIA FWD65X80J 65" Professional 4K GOOGLE TV, 3 Years Warranty ( FWD65X80J ) online - PBTech.co.nz Sony FWD65X80.

As much as I'd love an OLED, an additional $2.5k over the credit for the Philips one Buy the Philips OLED 4K UHD OLED804 Android Smart TV 65" with Ambilight ( 65OLED804/79 ) online - PBTech.co.nz

is going to be a hard ask. Does anyone have hands on experience with either of those? Any "gotchas"? The samsung is listed as QLED, as are other more expensive variants, this is whats confusing.

I have AppleTV4k so don't necessarily need the smart features, sound goes via Denon Amp to 2 channel speakers (so no need to worry about sound quality).

Thanks

Sen