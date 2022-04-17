I am considering upgrading my Living Room TV to a Sony X95J 75" model. I was considering going to OLED, and I posted in one of our forums on upgrading to OLED, but I decided that the price difference between a Sony OLED @77", compared to a Sony LCD @ 75" is a little too much for me. Also, my living room has a lot of windows, and my wife does some daytime viewing at weekends, so LCD seems like a better fit.

What is stopping me pencilling in the LCD for purchasing later in the year, is that I have read there is a backlight "grid effect" when running a DSE test. My question, which I haven't had answered yet; Does the "grid effect" show up when watching normal TV, Movie and streaming content?

The "problem" is restricted to the 75" and 85" models which have an anti reflective coating. The 65" doesn't have the coating, and apparently, doesn't display the "grid effect". The TV's otherwise are reported to have fantastic picture quality.

Can anyone here at Geekzone shed a little light on the "problem". Anyone have one of the larger TV's?